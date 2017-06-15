Updated Hot Tags NASA Sun Mars Universe Earth

The Possible Eighth Natural Wonder Of The World In New Zealand Could Be Rediscovered After 130 Years

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Jun 15, 2017 04:30 AM EDT
Scientists are trying to rediscover the famed lost Pink and White Terraces in New Zealand.
(Photo : Science and more/YouTube screenshot)

Scientists have been trying to rediscover the possible eighth wonder of the world known as the "Pink and White Terraces" in New Zealand. It is theorized that a volcanic eruption had destroyed the surrounding area of the terraces in 1886. On the other hand, the researchers believed that the terraces were only covered by ash and could be restored.

The discovery was described in the Journal of the Royal Society of New Zealand. It was led by researchers Rex Bunn and Sascha Nolan, one of whom is from the National Library of New Zealand and the other is an independent researcher.

The Pink Terrace was described as "the fountain of the clouded sky." Meanwhile, the White Terrace was known as "the tattooed rock." They were both considered as the natural wonders of New Zealand. They were shaped by the upwelling geothermal springs that had a cocktail of silica-saturated, near-neutral pH chloride water. They became the two well-known springs in the world. These terraces were believed to be destroyed by the eruption of Mount Tarawera in 1886 -- 131 years ago.

On the other hand, seven years ago, the scientists have examined the diary left by Ferdinand von Hochstetter, a geologist who did a research in the area and who wrote about the location of the terraces in 1859. The team analyzed the survey based on Hochstetter's diary. They found that the terraces were not destroyed. But rather, they were covered with 10 to 15 meters of ash because they were located beside the Lake Rotomahana, according to Phys.org.

The researchers are now consulting the Institute of Geological and Nuclear Sciences, a New Zealand Crown Research Institute, to support their claim. They were also allowed by the Iwi people who own the land to excavate the area, and the digging will start soon. If the famed lost Pink and White Terraces were found, they could be restored from their lost glory, and possibly, the Eighth Natural Wonder of the World will then exist. 

