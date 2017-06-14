Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Universe Sun Red Planet

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Jupiter Has A Whopping 69 Discovered Moons

Sam D
First Posted: Jun 14, 2017 05:56 AM EDT
 Jupiter Has 69 Moons
Two more natural satellites have been discovered for Jupiter, upping the count to 69 known moons.
(Photo : USA news & more/YouTube screenshot)

The largest known planet of the solar system, Jupiter, has also got a whopping number of moons in proportion to its size. Researchers studying the satellites of the gas giant planet have reportedly increased the known number of its moons to 69 -- after two more natural satellites were detected for the massive world.

The two new moons, known as S/2016 J1 and S/2017 J1, were detected by astronomers during March 2016 and March 2017 during surveys of the Kuiper Belt. According to Gizmodo, each of the newly discovered moons is incredibly tiny and measures only a mile in width. S/2016 J1 takes approximately 1.65 years to orbit Jupiter, and S/2017 J1 takes about 2.01 years to complete the same.

“We were continuing our survey looking for very distant objects in the outer solar system, which includes looking for Planet X, and Jupiter just happened to be in the area we were looking in 2016 and 2017,” researcher Scott S. Sheppard said, as Sky & Telescope reported. "We confirmed they were not lost moons with having over one year of observations on both, giving us two new Jupiter moons and making 69 known moons of Jupiter," Sheppard further wrote.

Incidentally, Jupiter is not the only planet in the solar system that has such a massive number of natural satellites. The ringed planet Saturn gives Jupiter a stiff competition with a repertoire of 62 known moons.

Interestingly, a team of scientists has recently also announced that Jupiter is the oldest known planet in the solar system and was formed within 4 million years after the creation of the Sun. The research team discovered that Jupiter’s core expanded to about 20 Earth masses within 1 million years of the solar system’s formation, followed by a more prolonged increase to 50 Earth masses until at least 3-4 million years after the star system formed.

TagsJupiter, Jupiter's Moons

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Jupiter Is The Oldest Planet In The Solar System, A New Study Reveals

Spot Big Planets Jupiter, Saturn In The Night Skies This Coming June

Juno Reveals Stunning Photos Of Jupiter With White Clouds High Up In Its ...

Juno Flyby Photos Show Jupiter To Be A Strange Alien World, Reveals Whole New ...

Ganymede: The Largest Moon Once Thought To Have More Water Than Earth And Have ...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Australia's Deadliest Animals

5-Year-Old Girl Recovers From Black Widow Bite
Coolief Knee Pain Relief

New, Non-Invasive Knee Procedure Could Relieve Arthritis Patients Without Surgery
Jupiter Has 69 Moons

Jupiter Has A Whopping 69 Discovered Moons
Pyrosome

Glowing Sea Creatures Bloom In Droves Along US West Coast

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Rainfall May Increase More In The Future As The Climate Warms, NASA Says
  2. FDA Wants To Withdraw This Opioid Drug From The Market
  3. Hubble Captures Stunning Images Of Ultrabright Galaxies
  1. NASA's Wallops' Rocket Launch That Would Lead To Colorful Clouds Over East Coast Foiled Again
  2. Jupiter Is The Oldest Planet In The Solar System, A New Study Reveals
  3. Moderate Drinking Could Lead To Cognitive Decline, A New Study Says
  4. Deadly Fungal Disease Is Killing Rattlesnakes
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Record Heatwave Strikes California

A Heat Wave Could Hit California This June
SpaceX Gets Ready To Launch Its Falcon Heavy Rocket Soon

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy To Be Launched Soon
Asgardia

First Satellite For ‘Space Nation’ Asgardia Ready To Launch Itself Into Orbit
Wallops Rocket Launch

NASA's Wallops' Rocket Launch That Would Lead To Colorful Clouds Over East Coast Foiled Again
Real Time Analytics