A Heat Wave Could Hit California This June

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Jun 14, 2017 06:07 AM EDT
 Record Heatwave Strikes California
Heat wave may strike the Southern California this June 2017.
It is forecasted that a heat wave could hit Southern California at the end of this week. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), it might trigger wildfires and heat-related conditions.

NWS stated that an extended period of hot and dry weather conditions will impact regions away from the coast in at least early next week that have temperatures rising daily because of a weak offshore flow. In Antelope Valley, the temperatures will be around 15 degrees higher than the average. Meanwhile, in downtown Los Angeles, the temperatures could be higher in the mid to upper 80s and in the coastal areas could peak up to upper 70s.

Lancaster and Palmdale could be high in the mid-100s. Meanwhile, in the San Fernando Valley, the temperatures could peak up to 96 degrees on Thursday and 100 degrees on Friday, according to Los Angeles Times.

Ryan Kittell, a forecaster with the National Weather Service, said that the hottest temperatures are expected between this coming Thursday and Sunday. He added that the heat could be blamed from the abnormally high pressure developing over the West Coast and a weaker than usual sea breeze. On the other hand, he said that it might not break any records and he further said that some temperatures could hover near records.

Meanwhile, NWS warned that the extended period of hot and dry conditions together with drying fuels could heighten fire danger to interior sections of southwest California at least early next week. The agency further stated that the increased grass fire ignition with rapid spread potential will be the main fire weather threat.

NWS continually warns the public that this prolonged heat wave could deliver moderate heat risk to those sensitive to heat particularly to those who do not have effective cooling or enough hydration. The agency also added that the heat wave could be intense early next week particularly in some areas of the San Gabriel mountains and Antelope Valley, according to Pasadena Star-News. 

