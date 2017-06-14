Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Universe Sun Red Planet

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy To Be Launched Soon

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Jun 14, 2017 05:30 AM EDT
 SpaceX Gets Ready To Launch Its Falcon Heavy Rocket Soon
SpaceX founder Elon Musk stated that Falcon Heavy will be launched in the coming months.
(Photo : Geospatial Media/YouTube screenshot)

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy will be launched soon, according to the space company's founder and billionaire Elon Musk. He stated that all Falcon Heavy cores will be ready in two to three months and the launch should happen a month after that. This means it could be in September or October 2017.

Falcon Heavy (FH) also known as the Falcon 9 Heavy rocket is created by SpaceX that is designed to carry humans into space and could send crewed missions to Mars or to the Moon. It is a reusable super heavy lift space launch space vehicle. It comprised of Falcon 9 rocket core that has two additional Falcon 9 first stages as strap-on boosters. It has a payload of up to 64 tons. It is now slated tentatively for launch during the summer of 2017.

Falcon Heavy is about 3 million pounds (1,360,777 kilograms) and could carry around 140,000 pounds (63,503 kilograms) to low-Earth orbit. This is about three times the payload of the Falcon 9 rocket. It is also conceptualized with the manned mission into space. The Falcon Heavy rocket is considered a "super heavy-lift" range of launch systems classified and used by NASA human spaceflight review panel.

SpaceX just released a video of Falcon Heavy core, in which it was test fired in McGregor, TX, development and test facility in May 2017. The company also released a photo of the Falcon Heavy interstage at the SpaceX's headquarters in Hawthorne, California, on Dec. 29, 2016.

The space company also plans to launch over 4,000 Broadband Satellites starting in 2019. They will be launched from Falcon 9 rocket and will continue launching in phases till the network comes online in 2024.

SpaceX will conduct satellite testing in the coming months. There will also be a prototype launch this year and another in the early months of 2018. The space company will begin the network system in 2019, according to Mobipicker.

Tagsspacex, Falcon Heavy, Falcon 9, Satellites, Mars, Moon

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Humans May Discover Aliens Within The Next 10 To 15 Years, Expert Suggests

NASA's Curiosity Rover Finds Diverse Minerals In Martian Rocks

Is Alien Life Responsible For This Massive, Deep Depression Found On Mars?

SpaceX Delivers Cargo To International Space Station Using The Old Dragon ...

'Halos' Found In Gale Craters On Mars May Indicate Potential For Life

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Australia's Deadliest Animals

5-Year-Old Girl Recovers From Black Widow Bite
Coolief Knee Pain Relief

New, Non-Invasive Knee Procedure Could Relieve Arthritis Patients Without Surgery
Jupiter Has 69 Moons

Jupiter Has A Whopping 69 Discovered Moons
Pyrosome

Glowing Sea Creatures Bloom In Droves Along US West Coast

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Rainfall May Increase More In The Future As The Climate Warms, NASA Says
  2. FDA Wants To Withdraw This Opioid Drug From The Market
  3. Hubble Captures Stunning Images Of Ultrabright Galaxies
  1. NASA's Wallops' Rocket Launch That Would Lead To Colorful Clouds Over East Coast Foiled Again
  2. Jupiter Is The Oldest Planet In The Solar System, A New Study Reveals
  3. Moderate Drinking Could Lead To Cognitive Decline, A New Study Says
  4. Deadly Fungal Disease Is Killing Rattlesnakes
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Record Heatwave Strikes California

A Heat Wave Could Hit California This June
SpaceX Gets Ready To Launch Its Falcon Heavy Rocket Soon

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy To Be Launched Soon
Asgardia

First Satellite For ‘Space Nation’ Asgardia Ready To Launch Itself Into Orbit
Wallops Rocket Launch

NASA's Wallops' Rocket Launch That Would Lead To Colorful Clouds Over East Coast Foiled Again
Real Time Analytics