SpaceX's Falcon Heavy To Be Launched Soon

SpaceX founder Elon Musk stated that Falcon Heavy will be launched in the coming months.

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy will be launched soon, according to the space company's founder and billionaire Elon Musk. He stated that all Falcon Heavy cores will be ready in two to three months and the launch should happen a month after that. This means it could be in September or October 2017.

Falcon Heavy (FH) also known as the Falcon 9 Heavy rocket is created by SpaceX that is designed to carry humans into space and could send crewed missions to Mars or to the Moon. It is a reusable super heavy lift space launch space vehicle. It comprised of Falcon 9 rocket core that has two additional Falcon 9 first stages as strap-on boosters. It has a payload of up to 64 tons. It is now slated tentatively for launch during the summer of 2017.

Falcon Heavy is about 3 million pounds (1,360,777 kilograms) and could carry around 140,000 pounds (63,503 kilograms) to low-Earth orbit. This is about three times the payload of the Falcon 9 rocket. It is also conceptualized with the manned mission into space. The Falcon Heavy rocket is considered a "super heavy-lift" range of launch systems classified and used by NASA human spaceflight review panel.

SpaceX just released a video of Falcon Heavy core, in which it was test fired in McGregor, TX, development and test facility in May 2017. The company also released a photo of the Falcon Heavy interstage at the SpaceX's headquarters in Hawthorne, California, on Dec. 29, 2016.

The space company also plans to launch over 4,000 Broadband Satellites starting in 2019. They will be launched from Falcon 9 rocket and will continue launching in phases till the network comes online in 2024.

SpaceX will conduct satellite testing in the coming months. There will also be a prototype launch this year and another in the early months of 2018. The space company will begin the network system in 2019, according to Mobipicker.