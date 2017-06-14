Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Universe Sun Red Planet

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Aztec Temple Unearthed In The Heart Of Mexico City

Brooke James
First Posted: Jun 14, 2017 06:35 AM EDT
 Figures On Quetzalcoatl Temple
Detail of figures on the Temple of Quetzalcoatl at Teotihuacan, near Mexico City, Mexico, c. 1980. (Image for representation only.)
(Photo : Harvey Meston/Getty Images)

In downtown Mexico City, on a nondescript side street behind a colonial-era Roman Catholic cathedral and a 1950s-era hotel, the remains of a major Aztec temple was found. This site is near the major Aztec ruin, Templo Mayor.

The excavations for the newly unearthed temple actually started in 2009, when a section of what was the foundation of a temple dedicated to the Aztec wind god Ehecatl was revealed. Along with the massive site, The New York Times also noted that archaeologists found 32 severed male neck vertebrae in a pile just off a ritual ball court. These may have been sacrifices to the Aztec god.

Some of the original white stucco remains from the original temple were also found. This set the building during the 1486-1502 reign of Aztec emperor Ahuizotl, who was the predecessor of Moctezuma, who was brought down by conquistador Hernan Cortez during the Spanish conquest in Mexico. The building stood out for its round shape -- an anomaly among the square temples that dominated the Aztec's most sacred ceremonial spaces.

According to The Guardian, Aztec archaeologist Eduardo Matos said that the top of the temple may have likely been built to resemble a coiled snake. Priests entering through a doorway were made to look like the nose of a serpent.

Once excavations are done, a museum will be built on-site, which will give it a more modern look like the other buildings in the capital. This is hardly surprising as Mexico City, including many of its colonial-era structures, was built above the ruins of the Aztec capital. More and more discoveries are likely to be revealed over the years. This is something that archaeologists are looking forward to, and expecting.

"We've been working this area for nearly 40 years, and there's always construction of some kind, and so we take advantage of that and get involved," Matos said.

TagsAztec Temples, Mexico City, Spanish Conquest, Templo Mayor, Aztec god

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Tropical Storm Newton Heads Toward US After Killing Four People In Mexico, Might...

Mexico City Unveils Plan to Combat Air Pollution

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Australia's Deadliest Animals

5-Year-Old Girl Recovers From Black Widow Bite
Coolief Knee Pain Relief

New, Non-Invasive Knee Procedure Could Relieve Arthritis Patients Without Surgery
Jupiter Has 69 Moons

Jupiter Has A Whopping 69 Discovered Moons
Pyrosome

Glowing Sea Creatures Bloom In Droves Along US West Coast

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Rainfall May Increase More In The Future As The Climate Warms, NASA Says
  2. FDA Wants To Withdraw This Opioid Drug From The Market
  3. Hubble Captures Stunning Images Of Ultrabright Galaxies
  1. NASA's Wallops' Rocket Launch That Would Lead To Colorful Clouds Over East Coast Foiled Again
  2. Jupiter Is The Oldest Planet In The Solar System, A New Study Reveals
  3. Moderate Drinking Could Lead To Cognitive Decline, A New Study Says
  4. Deadly Fungal Disease Is Killing Rattlesnakes
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Record Heatwave Strikes California

A Heat Wave Could Hit California This June
SpaceX Gets Ready To Launch Its Falcon Heavy Rocket Soon

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy To Be Launched Soon
Asgardia

First Satellite For ‘Space Nation’ Asgardia Ready To Launch Itself Into Orbit
Wallops Rocket Launch

NASA's Wallops' Rocket Launch That Would Lead To Colorful Clouds Over East Coast Foiled Again
Real Time Analytics