Updated Hot Tags Mars NASA Red Planet international space station Universe

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

5-Year-Old Girl Recovers From Black Widow Bite

Brooke James
First Posted: Jun 14, 2017 06:23 AM EDT
 Australia's Deadliest Animals
A Redback Spider, a Black Widow relative, is pictured at the Australian Reptile Park. (Image for representation only.)
(Photo : Ian Waldie/Getty Images)

Female black widow spiders usually have a very painful bite, with their venom said to be 15 times more potent than that of a rattlesnake. Getting bitten by a black widow usually results in severe muscle pains and spasms, and even abdominal cramps that could last for up to a week.

In Massachussetts, black widows are rare, which is why Kristine Donovan did not expect such creature to bite her 5-year-old daughter, Kailyn. When Donovan first saw the bluish mark on her daughter's leg, she thought it was a bruise. A few days later, the mark turned black, which alarmed her significantly. The concerned mother then rushed her daughter to a nearby hospital, where she was told that her daughter had been affected by a black widow spider bite.

Donovan told CBS Boston that her daughter never even felt the spider bite her. The little girl, however, has been treated with antibiotics and dressing changes. Donovan suspected though that her daughter may have gotten the bite in her jeans, in the same location where Kailyn was bitten.

Kailyn's doctor, William Durbin, told The Boston Globe that the dark purple and black colors that have marked the little girl were a byproduct of necrosis -- meaning that her cells in the area have died. Dr. Durbin, a pediatric infectious diseases specialist at UMass Memorial Medical Center, shared that Kailyn had a very distinctive bite, which alarmed her parents and doctors alike.

Over 2,000 people in the U.S. get bitten by black widow spiders every year, although death is rare. Still, fatalities from black widow bites usually occur among young children, the elderly or the extremely ill. However, Kailyn's bite was treated in time, and it seems that it is healing.

Donovan also said that as an act of precaution, she will be spraying their house, although doctors presumed the bite to have occurred outside their home. Still, they did not expect black widows in Massachusetts, and this served as a precaution not only for the existence of the spider that bit her daughter but for other venomous animals possibly within arm's length of any child.

TagsBlack widow spider, venomous animals

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Virus From Black Widow Spiders' Venom, Recently Discovered

Spider Kills Brown Snake In Outback Duel

Black Widow Spider Webs Capture the Genetics of Spiders and Their Prey

Invasive Brown Widow Spider Colonizes Tahiti

Males are Home-Wreckers: Black Widow Spiders Eat Females' Webs

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Australia's Deadliest Animals

5-Year-Old Girl Recovers From Black Widow Bite
Coolief Knee Pain Relief

New, Non-Invasive Knee Procedure Could Relieve Arthritis Patients Without Surgery
Jupiter Has 69 Moons

Jupiter Has A Whopping 69 Discovered Moons
Pyrosome

Glowing Sea Creatures Bloom In Droves Along US West Coast

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Rainfall May Increase More In The Future As The Climate Warms, NASA Says
  2. FDA Wants To Withdraw This Opioid Drug From The Market
  3. Hubble Captures Stunning Images Of Ultrabright Galaxies
  1. Jupiter Is The Oldest Planet In The Solar System, A New Study Reveals
  2. NASA's Wallops' Rocket Launch That Would Lead To Colorful Clouds Over East Coast Foiled Again
  3. Moderate Drinking Could Lead To Cognitive Decline, A New Study Says
  4. Deadly Fungal Disease Is Killing Rattlesnakes
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Record Heatwave Strikes California

A Heat Wave Could Hit California This June
SpaceX Gets Ready To Launch Its Falcon Heavy Rocket Soon

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy To Be Launched Soon
Asgardia

First Satellite For ‘Space Nation’ Asgardia Ready To Launch Itself Into Orbit
Wallops Rocket Launch

NASA's Wallops' Rocket Launch That Would Lead To Colorful Clouds Over East Coast Foiled Again
Real Time Analytics