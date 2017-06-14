Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Universe Sun Red Planet

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Unraveling The Glass Eels That Use Magnetism To Guide Them

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Jun 14, 2017 04:50 AM EDT
 The Incredible Migratory Odyssey Of European Glass Eels
European glass eels use magnetism to help guide them in their migration.
(Photo : Fishlarvae.org/YouTube screenshot)

Scientists discovered that the European eels or also known as glass eels use magnetism to help guide them in their migration. These critically endangered fish live in the rivers or estuaries across Europe and North Africa.

The findings of the discovery were published in the journal Science Advances on Friday. The study was led by researchers from the Norwegian Institute of Marine Research's Austevoll Research Station and the University of Miami's Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science. The scientists discovered that the glass eels (Anguilla anguilla) faced different directions based on whether the tide was flowing in or out, according to The New York Times.

In the study, the team found that the glass eels can detect the magnetic field of Earth and use it just like a compass to lead themselves toward the coast, which is their home. Claire Paris, the senior author of the study and a professor from the UM Rosenstiel School, said that this study is an important factor to understand the mechanisms of eel migration and other species. They found that their magnetic orientation is similarly controlled by a biological clock.

Meanwhile, Alessandro Cresci, the lead author of the study from the UM Rosenstiel School, described the finding as incredible as these glass eels could detect the Earth's magnetic field. He further said that the use of a magnetic compass could be a key in underlying the amazing migration of this type of animal. He added that this is the first observation of glass eels keeping a compass as they swim in shelf waters.

The scientists observed the glass eels in a semi-enclosed circular aquarium known as Drifting In-Situ Chamber (DISC). They also conducted an orientation behavior analysis using a magnetoreception test facility known as the "MagLab." The glass eels were exposed to artificially manipulated magnetic field like that the E-W and N-S axes were swung by 90 degrees, according to Phys.org.

Tagsglass eels, European eels, Migration, Magnetic Field, magnetism, Drifting In-Situ Chamber

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Why Do The Strange Cook Pine Trees Lean Toward The Equator? Study Reveals

A Massive Magnetic Bridge Between Two Galaxies Observed For The First Time

Novel Scientific Breakthrough Achieved: Scientists Create New Magnetic Materials...

No Sunspots On the Surface Of The Sun For 15 Days

Magnet Toys May Help In Unraveling The Physics Of Unstretchable Materials' ...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Australia's Deadliest Animals

5-Year-Old Girl Recovers From Black Widow Bite
Coolief Knee Pain Relief

New, Non-Invasive Knee Procedure Could Relieve Arthritis Patients Without Surgery
Jupiter Has 69 Moons

Jupiter Has A Whopping 69 Discovered Moons
Pyrosome

Glowing Sea Creatures Bloom In Droves Along US West Coast

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Rainfall May Increase More In The Future As The Climate Warms, NASA Says
  2. FDA Wants To Withdraw This Opioid Drug From The Market
  3. Hubble Captures Stunning Images Of Ultrabright Galaxies
  1. NASA's Wallops' Rocket Launch That Would Lead To Colorful Clouds Over East Coast Foiled Again
  2. Jupiter Is The Oldest Planet In The Solar System, A New Study Reveals
  3. Moderate Drinking Could Lead To Cognitive Decline, A New Study Says
  4. Deadly Fungal Disease Is Killing Rattlesnakes
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Record Heatwave Strikes California

A Heat Wave Could Hit California This June
SpaceX Gets Ready To Launch Its Falcon Heavy Rocket Soon

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy To Be Launched Soon
Asgardia

First Satellite For ‘Space Nation’ Asgardia Ready To Launch Itself Into Orbit
Wallops Rocket Launch

NASA's Wallops' Rocket Launch That Would Lead To Colorful Clouds Over East Coast Foiled Again
Real Time Analytics