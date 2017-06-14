Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Universe Sun Red Planet

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

NASA's Wallops' Rocket Launch That Would Lead To Colorful Clouds Over East Coast Foiled Again

Sam D
First Posted: Jun 14, 2017 05:20 AM EDT
 Wallops Rocket Launch
Wallops rocket launch was canceled again due to cloudy skies.
(Photo : Zamm Live!/YouTube screenshot)

Those looking forward to the launch of the Terrier-Improved Malemute sounding rocket on Tuesday night were in for a disappointment when the launch was canceled for the seventh time -- just after 9 p.m. The launch that was supposed to take off from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia was scrubbed due to cloudy conditions.

According to WTOP, the scheduled launch from the Eastern Shore on Monday and Tuesday were both canceled due to cloud cover. Incidentally, the launch was postponed on Sunday night due to the presence of boats in the vicinity of the launch range hazard area. Incidentally, the previous other launch attempts were canceled for numerous other reasons that included poor science conditions and high winds.

So, why is this rocket launch highly anticipated by the public in general? It is because once the sounding rocket is successfully launched, 10 canisters will be deployed in the air -- approximately 6 to 12 miles from it. Subsequently, the canisters will cause red and blue-green vapor forming artificial clouds.

The main mission behind the technology demonstration flight is to test a new ejection system for the canisters. This will help in future studies of the Earth’s auroras and ionospheres. The experiment will also enable researchers on the ground to track the motions of particles. Ground cameras at Wallops and Duck, North Carolina, would help in viewing the vapor tracers. NASA says the vapor tracers may be visible from New York to North Carolina, and as far inland as Charlottesville, Virginia, after the successful launch of the rocket.

The American space agency has been trying to launch this potentially dazzling mission all month. The launch window opened on June 1 and will close on June 18. Space.com reported that the next launch opportunity would be on Wednesday, June 14 at 9:05 p.m. EDT. 

TagsNASA, Wallops Rocket Launch, Terrier-Improved Malemute, colorful clouds

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Rainfall May Increase More In The Future As The Climate Warms, NASA Says

NASA's Curiosity Rover Finds Diverse Minerals In Martian Rocks

NASA To Launch Colorful Artificial Clouds Tonight Through Sounding Rocket

Juno Reveals Stunning Photos Of Jupiter With White Clouds High Up In Its ...

NASA’s Moon Orbiter Camera Is A Meteoroid Hit Survivor

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Australia's Deadliest Animals

5-Year-Old Girl Recovers From Black Widow Bite
Coolief Knee Pain Relief

New, Non-Invasive Knee Procedure Could Relieve Arthritis Patients Without Surgery
Jupiter Has 69 Moons

Jupiter Has A Whopping 69 Discovered Moons
Pyrosome

Glowing Sea Creatures Bloom In Droves Along US West Coast

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Rainfall May Increase More In The Future As The Climate Warms, NASA Says
  2. FDA Wants To Withdraw This Opioid Drug From The Market
  3. Hubble Captures Stunning Images Of Ultrabright Galaxies
  1. NASA's Wallops' Rocket Launch That Would Lead To Colorful Clouds Over East Coast Foiled Again
  2. Jupiter Is The Oldest Planet In The Solar System, A New Study Reveals
  3. Moderate Drinking Could Lead To Cognitive Decline, A New Study Says
  4. Deadly Fungal Disease Is Killing Rattlesnakes
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Record Heatwave Strikes California

A Heat Wave Could Hit California This June
SpaceX Gets Ready To Launch Its Falcon Heavy Rocket Soon

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy To Be Launched Soon
Asgardia

First Satellite For ‘Space Nation’ Asgardia Ready To Launch Itself Into Orbit
Wallops Rocket Launch

NASA's Wallops' Rocket Launch That Would Lead To Colorful Clouds Over East Coast Foiled Again
Real Time Analytics