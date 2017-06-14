Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Universe Sun Red Planet

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Largest Virtual Universe Created, May Solve Mystery Of Dark Matter

Sam D
First Posted: Jun 14, 2017 04:20 AM EDT
 Euclid Satellite
The objective of Euclid is to better understand dark energy and dark matter by accurately measuring the acceleration of the universe.
(Photo : Wiz Science™/YouTube screenshot)

The largest ever virtual universe that mimics the formation of galaxies has been created by a team of researchers, according to a recent report. The model may hold clues that could help in determining the nature of the mysterious dark matter, which is believed to make up the major portion of the cosmos.

According to Zee News, the massive catalog is comprised of around 25 billion virtual galaxies, created from 2 trillion digital particles with a super computer. It is being used to calibrate the tests on board the Euclid satellite that is going to be launched in 2020 and thereon will study the nature of dark energy and dark matter.

Incidentally, it took three years to complete the computer code called PKDGRAV3. The code was then executed on the world-leading machine for only 80 hours, during which duration it created a virtual universe of 2 trillion macro-particles that represent the dark matter fluid. From this data, the catalog of 25 billion virtual galaxies was extracted.

The research team simulated the creation of a small concentration of matter, known as dark matter halos in which galaxies like Milky Way are believed to get formed -- with the clear precision of their calculation that featured a dark matter fluid evolving under its gravity. According to the research team, around 95 percent of the universe is dark. Furthermore, the cosmos consists of 72 percent dark energy and 23 percent dark matter.

"Euclid will perform a tomographic map of our Universe, tracing back in time more than 10-billion-year of evolution in the cosmos," researcher Joachim Stadel said, according to a Science Alert report. The scientists will gather new information on the nature of the elusive dark energy and also hope to find new physics beyond the standard model from the Euclid model -- like a new type of particle or a modified version of general relativity.

TagsUniverse, Cosmos, Dark Energy, Dark Matter, PKDGRAV3, Euclid Satellite, Tomographic Map

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

The Milky Way And Other Supercluster Galaxies Exist In the Great Cosmic Void

Boomerang Nebula: Unravelling The Mystery Of The Coolest Natural Place In The ...

World's Largest Optical, Infrared Telescope Is Now Being Constructed

Is The 'Cold Spot' A Possible First Evidence Of The Existence Of The Multiverse?

A Massive Magnetic Bridge Between Two Galaxies Observed For The First Time

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Australia's Deadliest Animals

5-Year-Old Girl Recovers From Black Widow Bite
Coolief Knee Pain Relief

New, Non-Invasive Knee Procedure Could Relieve Arthritis Patients Without Surgery
Jupiter Has 69 Moons

Jupiter Has A Whopping 69 Discovered Moons
Pyrosome

Glowing Sea Creatures Bloom In Droves Along US West Coast

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Rainfall May Increase More In The Future As The Climate Warms, NASA Says
  2. FDA Wants To Withdraw This Opioid Drug From The Market
  3. Hubble Captures Stunning Images Of Ultrabright Galaxies
  1. NASA's Wallops' Rocket Launch That Would Lead To Colorful Clouds Over East Coast Foiled Again
  2. Jupiter Is The Oldest Planet In The Solar System, A New Study Reveals
  3. Moderate Drinking Could Lead To Cognitive Decline, A New Study Says
  4. Deadly Fungal Disease Is Killing Rattlesnakes
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Record Heatwave Strikes California

A Heat Wave Could Hit California This June
SpaceX Gets Ready To Launch Its Falcon Heavy Rocket Soon

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy To Be Launched Soon
Asgardia

First Satellite For ‘Space Nation’ Asgardia Ready To Launch Itself Into Orbit
Wallops Rocket Launch

NASA's Wallops' Rocket Launch That Would Lead To Colorful Clouds Over East Coast Foiled Again
Real Time Analytics