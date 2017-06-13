Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Universe Sun Red Planet

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Hubble Captures Stunning Images Of Ultrabright Galaxies

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Jun 13, 2017 06:13 AM EDT
 Ultrabright Galaxies
Hubble Space Telescope captures glowing ultrabright galaxies.
(Photo : Kowch737/YouTube screenshot)

Hubble Space Telescope captured a series of stunning images of ultrabright galaxies in space. They are like glowing jewels of cosmic light.

These galaxies are huge collections of stars that each one could illuminate 10,000 times than the Milky Way in the infrared range. This is about 10 to 100 trillion times the brightness of the Sun. The star formation could reach up to 10,000 new stars each year, according to Cosmos Magazine.

James Lowenthal, an astronomy professor at Smith College in Massachusetts and the lead researcher of the Hubble survey, said that these ultra-luminous, massive, starburst galaxies are very rare. He further said that the gravitational lensing magnifies them so that one can see small details that are otherwise unimaginable. He added that they see features as small as about 100 light-years or less across. The scientists want to determine what could empower these monsters. Meanwhile, the gravitational lensing could make them understand these in greater detail.

In the images, one may see strange shapes. These include the arcs of light, streaks and rings that are a result of a cosmic phenomenon called gravitational lensing. With this, the foreground galaxy is like a lens that warps and magnifies the light from a more distant galaxy.

Many stars eject lots of gas and dust in the time of their birth and death. This could block the galaxies in many wavelengths of light. On the other hand, the infrared light could enter those layers.

These galaxies were first detected by the European Space Agency's Planck satellite. There will be more studies that will be conducted to examine these galaxies.

Meanwhile, Hubble Space Telescope had shown that the gravitational lensing could make them brighter and viewable. The researchers are also trying to figure out if the strange features such as the curves and arcs of light are artificial features produced by the lensing effect or they are actual features in the galaxies, according to Space.com. 

TagsHubble Space Telescope, ultrabright galaxies, Galaxies, Star Formation, Stars

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

The Milky Way And Other Supercluster Galaxies Exist In the Great Cosmic Void

Scientists Discover Fast-Growing Galaxies From Early Universe

Hubble Space Telescope Detected A New Moon In The Solar System

Celestial Discovery! Solar System’s Third Largest Dwarf Planet ‘2007 OR10...

Hubble Spots A Rare Galaxy Duo In The Hare Constellation

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Australia's Deadliest Animals

5-Year-Old Girl Recovers From Black Widow Bite
Coolief Knee Pain Relief

New, Non-Invasive Knee Procedure Could Relieve Arthritis Patients Without Surgery
Jupiter Has 69 Moons

Jupiter Has A Whopping 69 Discovered Moons
Pyrosome

Glowing Sea Creatures Bloom In Droves Along US West Coast

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Rainfall May Increase More In The Future As The Climate Warms, NASA Says
  2. FDA Wants To Withdraw This Opioid Drug From The Market
  3. Hubble Captures Stunning Images Of Ultrabright Galaxies
  1. NASA's Wallops' Rocket Launch That Would Lead To Colorful Clouds Over East Coast Foiled Again
  2. Jupiter Is The Oldest Planet In The Solar System, A New Study Reveals
  3. Moderate Drinking Could Lead To Cognitive Decline, A New Study Says
  4. Deadly Fungal Disease Is Killing Rattlesnakes
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Record Heatwave Strikes California

A Heat Wave Could Hit California This June
SpaceX Gets Ready To Launch Its Falcon Heavy Rocket Soon

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy To Be Launched Soon
Asgardia

First Satellite For ‘Space Nation’ Asgardia Ready To Launch Itself Into Orbit
Wallops Rocket Launch

NASA's Wallops' Rocket Launch That Would Lead To Colorful Clouds Over East Coast Foiled Again
Real Time Analytics