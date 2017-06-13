Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Universe Sun Red Planet

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Deadly Fungal Disease Is Killing Rattlesnakes

Brooke James
First Posted: Jun 13, 2017 06:34 AM EDT
 Historic Trust Releases List Of Most Endangered U.S. Places
A venomous southern Pacific rattlesnake tastes the air in Santa Ynez Canyon in Topanga State Park.
(Photo : David McNew/Getty Images)

Fungal diseases have plagued many species over the years, including frogs, bats and even salamanders. The latest victims, however, are snakes. If scientists cannot find a way to stop the disease, it could lead to disastrous results.

Caused by a pathogen called Ophidiomyces ophiodiicola, the snake fungus marks the species with skin lesions and thick blisters that can not only disfigure a snake's face but prevents it from eating, which leads to starvation. While the mortality rate of the disease varies in different species, it is especially high in rattlesnakes, The National Geographic noted.

In the United States alone, as many as 30 snake species have been found to be infected. But Jonathan Kolby, an American biologist and conservationist, noted that the infection can make any of the world's 3,000 snake species just as vulnerable. Newser reported that the fungus had been identified in snakes as far back as 1880. However, the fatal lesions that were seen in snakes and other species only began appearing as late as 2000.

How the pathogen spreads is yet to be determined, as scientists are still unsure where they came from or why they suddenly became aggressive. However, an expert noted that habitat destruction, as well as cooler and wetter spring climates, has led the snakes underground for longer periods, making them more vulnerable to getting infected by the fungus.

Kolby noted that the disease could have started in the U.S. However, it has also been spotted in captive snakes in other countries, including England, Australia and Germany.

While snakes can be scary and oftentimes dangerous, they do play an important role in ecology. Snakes are noted to keep rodent population in check. If decimated by the disease, there could be a global increase in the number of mice and rats. Rodents are known to spread ticks and parasites. In fact, even though they are not poisonous per se, they prove to be worrisome for human health.

Tagsfungal disease, rattlesnakes

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Fungus-Borne Disease Threatens Lives Of Newts And Salamanders

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Australia's Deadliest Animals

5-Year-Old Girl Recovers From Black Widow Bite
Coolief Knee Pain Relief

New, Non-Invasive Knee Procedure Could Relieve Arthritis Patients Without Surgery
Jupiter Has 69 Moons

Jupiter Has A Whopping 69 Discovered Moons
Pyrosome

Glowing Sea Creatures Bloom In Droves Along US West Coast

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Rainfall May Increase More In The Future As The Climate Warms, NASA Says
  2. FDA Wants To Withdraw This Opioid Drug From The Market
  3. Hubble Captures Stunning Images Of Ultrabright Galaxies
  1. NASA's Wallops' Rocket Launch That Would Lead To Colorful Clouds Over East Coast Foiled Again
  2. Jupiter Is The Oldest Planet In The Solar System, A New Study Reveals
  3. Moderate Drinking Could Lead To Cognitive Decline, A New Study Says
  4. Deadly Fungal Disease Is Killing Rattlesnakes
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Record Heatwave Strikes California

A Heat Wave Could Hit California This June
SpaceX Gets Ready To Launch Its Falcon Heavy Rocket Soon

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy To Be Launched Soon
Asgardia

First Satellite For ‘Space Nation’ Asgardia Ready To Launch Itself Into Orbit
Wallops Rocket Launch

NASA's Wallops' Rocket Launch That Would Lead To Colorful Clouds Over East Coast Foiled Again
Real Time Analytics