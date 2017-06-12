Updated Hot Tags Red Planet NASA Earth Mars international space station

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

FDA Wants To Withdraw This Opioid Drug From The Market

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Jun 12, 2017 05:37 AM EDT
 FDA Wants Opana ER Removed From Market
FDA wants to remove the opioid drug known as Opana ER from the market.
(Photo : Newsy/YouTube screenshot)

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) wants to withdraw the opioid drug known as Opana ER painkiller from the market. They are concerned about this drug that is too easily abused.

FDA asked the Endo Pharmaceuticals about its withdrawal from the market. The drug maker stated that it will review the request and is now evaluating the full range of potential options.

Scott Gottlieb, the FDA Commissioner, said that they are facing an opioid epidemic -- a public health crisis and they must take all necessary steps to lessen the scope of opioid misuse and abuse.

The said drug was approved in 2006. On the other hand, it became harmful as it was blamed for inciting an HIV outbreak in rural Indiana in 2015. It was also reported that the drug causes serious blood diseases that could lead to organ damage, according to PBS.

Opana ER is intended to ease the moderate-to-severe pain for patients for whom alternative options are ineffective. It is reported that there are some increased risks of addiction and overdose. With this, the doctors are given instruction to prescribe the said drug. On the other hand, it was found that injecting the drug has been linked to a serious outbreak of HIV and hepatitis C and serious blood disorder, according to Time.

Dr. Janet Woodcock, director of the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, stated that when they determined that the drug had dangerous unintended consequences, they decided to request its withdrawal from the market. She further said that this action will protect the public from a further potential for misuse and abuse of this drug.

Meanwhile, Dr. Gottlieb also said that they will continue to take regulatory steps when they see situations where an opioid product's risks outweigh its benefits. In case Endo will not withdraw the Opana ER from the market, the FDA will formally withdraw approval. It will also continue to evaluate and examine all approved opioid pain medicines. 

TagsFDA, Opioid, Opana ER, HIV, Hepatitis C, blood disorder

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Rise In Hepatitis C Cases May Be Linked To Opioid Use

ALS Breakthrough: FDA Approves New Drug For ALS Treatment

Gene Editing To Be Used In Eliminating HIV

New Hepatitis C Treatment Found; Pronucleotide-Based Drugs Under Clinical Trial

FDA Approves A Powerful Drug For Severe Eczema Treatment

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

GALEX Observes Flares

NASA's GALEX Spacecraft Observes Effects Of Red Dwarf Flares On Orbiting Planets
Antarctica: Larsen C Shelf Rift Poised To Break Away

One Of The Largest Icebergs On Record In Antarctica Is Now On The Verge Of Collapsing
Mars Curiosity Rover

NASA's Curiosity Rover Finds Diverse Minerals In Martian Rocks
Mars Curiosity Rover

Hollywood-Like New Generation Mars Rovers To Launch In 2020

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. NASA To Launch Colorful Artificial Clouds Tonight Through Sounding Rocket
  2. FDA Wants To Withdraw This Opioid Drug From The Market
  3. CAR T- Cell Therapy Could Be A Promising Treatment For Multiple Myeloma Cancer
  1. Is Alien Life Responsible For This Massive, Deep Depression Found On Mars?
  2. One Of The Largest Icebergs On Record In Antarctica Is Now On The Verge Of Collapsing
  3. NASA's GALEX Spacecraft Observes Effects Of Red Dwarf Flares On Orbiting Planets
  4. First-Ever Commercial Space Station To Launch In 2020
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

FDA Wants Opana ER Removed From Market

FDA Wants To Withdraw This Opioid Drug From The Market
The Boomerang Nebula: The Coolest Place In Outer Space

Boomerang Nebula: Unravelling The Mystery Of The Coolest Natural Place In The Known Universe
Science Turns To Gene Therapy For Help With Asthma, Allergies

Gene Therapy Could 'Turn-Off' Allergies, Asthma, A New Study Reveals
Pembolizumab Also Known As Keytruda,

Keytruda Drug Could Diminish, Destroy Cancer Tumors
Real Time Analytics