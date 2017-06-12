Updated Hot Tags Red Planet NASA Earth Mars international space station

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Firehenge: Ancient Wooden Structures Unearthed In England

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Jun 12, 2017 05:28 AM EDT
 Drone Footage Avebury Neolithic Henge Monument
Archaeologists uncovered the West Kennet Palisades in Avebury in England, which was older than the Stonehenge. (Image for representation only. Please see actual image below.)
(Photo : Amazing Videos/YouTube screenshot)

Archaeologists have uncovered one of the oldest known monuments known as the "Firehenge" or also called the West Kennet palisade enclosures in England. It existed about 800 years before Stonehenge. On the other hand, it was first found in the 1960s in the hills and plains of Avebury, which is considered as Britain's most sacred site.

The findings of the discovery were printed in the latest edition of British Archaeology. Alex Bayliss, one of the researchers from the University of Stirling in the U.K., said that they have uncovered a completely new type of monumental structure at a time they did not think any existed in Britain. He further said that there are palisades later and earlier but these palisades are different, as noted by Science Alert.

Bayliss added that the West Kennet palisade enclosures comprised of two massive circles made up of thousands of timbers. He also said that this earlier date is an exciting finding as it appears they were constructed 800 years earlier than the closeby Avebury stones.

The Firehenge is theorized as built and burnt around 5,300 years ago. Its remains such as the charcoal have been carbon-dated. The palisades might be a ceremonial enclosure rather than a stock enclosure. The two circles measured about 250 meters across. Its enclosures were previously thought as similar age to Stonehenge, according to News.com.au.

Bayliss said that the wooden palisades might be on the ground very briefly and were burnt down deliberately. Some experts said that two large circles were built with over 4,000 trees and expanded for over 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) in total.

The researchers theorized that the structures must have been tied to some type of ancient festival or ritual, with one of the circles set up for men and one for women. This might have been used for ceremonial purposes.

TagsFirehenge, Stonehenge, West Kennet palisade, Averbury, England

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Does The Massive Lightning Storm In England Fulfill Job's Prophecy?

Hundreds Of Ancient Earthworks Uncovered In Amazon Rainforest, Look Like ...

Ruins Of The Lost Medieval City Unearthed On The Border Of England And Wales

Sinking Of The 'Titanic' Caused By Fire Not By An Iceberg?

Huge Mysterious 5,600-Year-Old Ritualistic Complex Found Near Stonehenge

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

GALEX Observes Flares

NASA's GALEX Spacecraft Observes Effects Of Red Dwarf Flares On Orbiting Planets
Antarctica: Larsen C Shelf Rift Poised To Break Away

One Of The Largest Icebergs On Record In Antarctica Is Now On The Verge Of Collapsing
Mars Curiosity Rover

NASA's Curiosity Rover Finds Diverse Minerals In Martian Rocks
Mars Curiosity Rover

Hollywood-Like New Generation Mars Rovers To Launch In 2020

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. NASA To Launch Colorful Artificial Clouds Tonight Through Sounding Rocket
  2. FDA Wants To Withdraw This Opioid Drug From The Market
  3. CAR T- Cell Therapy Could Be A Promising Treatment For Multiple Myeloma Cancer
  1. Is Alien Life Responsible For This Massive, Deep Depression Found On Mars?
  2. One Of The Largest Icebergs On Record In Antarctica Is Now On The Verge Of Collapsing
  3. NASA's GALEX Spacecraft Observes Effects Of Red Dwarf Flares On Orbiting Planets
  4. First-Ever Commercial Space Station To Launch In 2020
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

FDA Wants Opana ER Removed From Market

FDA Wants To Withdraw This Opioid Drug From The Market
The Boomerang Nebula: The Coolest Place In Outer Space

Boomerang Nebula: Unravelling The Mystery Of The Coolest Natural Place In The Known Universe
Science Turns To Gene Therapy For Help With Asthma, Allergies

Gene Therapy Could 'Turn-Off' Allergies, Asthma, A New Study Reveals
Pembolizumab Also Known As Keytruda,

Keytruda Drug Could Diminish, Destroy Cancer Tumors
Real Time Analytics