Hollywood-Like New Generation Mars Rovers To Launch In 2020

In 2004, the rovers Spirit and Opportunity touched down on the Red Planet and began journeys that were each expected to last about 90 days. Both rovers lived exponentially longer than expected, and in fact, Opportunity is still going strong in 2016.

The new generation of Mars rovers are designed like in the Hollywood movies. These rovers are going to be launched by NASA in 2020.

According to Pulse Headlines, the new generation Mars rovers have an "alien" design with six wheels. These are going to be manned rovers with measurements 11 feet tall, 24 feet long and 13 feet wide. The design was done by Shanon and Marc Parker. The two brothers are famous for the designs of their futuristic Hollywood movies like Tron.

The Parker brothers designed and built the entire thing in less than five months. They built it from scratch, which includes the wheels, chassis, frame, interior, seats, glass, suspension, body and everything on the vehicle. Earlier this week -- today, in fact -- NASA will reveal the new design to the public. The new Mars rover is like an SUV, which has a mock lab where astronauts can do their experiments.

NASA has scheduled explorations and missions starting next year. The inSight (Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport) mission will be launched on May 5, 2018 and will arrive on the Red Planet on Nov. 28, 2018. It will send back new data to the Earth. It will let scientists obtain information about how Mars emerge and how it developed over time.

Aside from this, NASA's Space Launch System will bring astronauts into deep space far beyond the Earth's orbit by 2019. Next, the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar will commence in studying the conditions of the Earth, as well as the ecosystem disturbances like earthquakes.

Furthermore, NASA Asteroid Redirect Mission will take a boulder from an asteroid in 2021. In line with this, the American space agency will bring the Psyche mission to the metal asteroid that orbits between Mars and Jupiter by 2022. Scientists are of the opinion that this could give more information about how planets formed.

Viking 1 was the first spacecraft to land on the Red Planet 40 years ago. It sent the first images of the Martian surface to planet Earth. The latest one that arrived on Mars is the Curiosity rover. It landed in 2012. As The Verge noted, Curiosity has been drilling and analyzing rock samples inside the 93-mile-wide (150 km) Gale Crater.