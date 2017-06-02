Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple iPhone 8 iPhone 8 update Samsung

Nothing Could Go Past The Event Horizon And Go Back, Einstein's General Relativity Theory Passed Again

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Jun 02, 2017 04:18 AM EDT
 Nothing Escapes From A Black Hole, And Now Astronomers Have Proof
Albert Einstein's General Relativity Theory stated that there is point of no return in the event horizon due to a powerful gravitational pull.
(Photo : USA News & More/YouTube screenshot)

A new research indicates that when a matter or object has been pulled past an event horizon, it would simply be diminished. Once a black hole was shaped, the event horizon also formed. In the event horizon, there is the point of no return and the matter just simply vanishes.

The research was led by scientists from the University of Texas and Harvard University. Pawan Kumar, a professor of astrophysics at the University of Texas at Austin, said their whole point in this research is to turn the idea of an event horizon into an experimental science and to determine if event horizons really do exist or not. The team wants to find concrete evidence that there is an event horizon around black holes.

Wenbin Lu, a scientist who examined the hard-surface theory, said given the rate of stars falling onto black holes and the number density of black holes in the closeby universe, they gauged how many transients Pan-STARRS have been identified over a period of operation of three and a half years. He further said that it turns out it should have identified over 10 of them, if the hard-surface theory is true, as noted by Forbes.

There should be a definitive signature if there is an existence of the hard surface outside of the black hole's event horizon. On the other hand, no signature has been seen at all.

The researchers look for stars, in which most black holes slurp stars. They thought that crashing star onto a hard surface could be visible. So, they looked for stars using the Pan-STARRS, a 1.8-meter telescope in Hawaii. The researchers found nothing, according to ZME Science.

Ramesh Narayan, a co-author of the study, said that their study indicates that some or all black holes have event horizons and that material really does vanish from the observable universe when pulled into these objects as they have expected for decades. He then concluded that Einstein's General Relativity Theory has passed another acute test.

In the Theory of Relativity, published by Albert Einstein in 1915, the event horizon is defined as a boundary in spacetime beyond which events cannot affect an outside observer. It is the point of no return, in which the gravitational pull is so powerful that escape becomes impossible, even for light. The event horizon is also linked to black holes.

