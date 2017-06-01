Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple iPhone 8 iPhone 8 news iPhone 8 update

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Uncovering Antioxidant That Could Reduce Aging In Human Skin

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Jun 01, 2017 05:50 AM EDT
 The Miracle Of Methylene Blue - It Makes You Young Again!
The antioxidant known as methylene blue could slow the human skin aging, according to a new study.
(Photo : Ruuneperi/YouTube screenshot)

A new study indicates that this common antioxidant known as methylene blue could slow aging in human skin. Scientists suggest that methylene blue could be added to cosmetic products to fight skin aging.

The findings of the discovery were printed in the journal Scientific Reports. The study was led by Zheng-Mei Xiong, an assistant research professor of cell biology and molecular genetics at the University of Maryland (UMD) in College Park, and other colleagues. The scientists said that based on their observations, the methylene blue could effectively protect the skin from oxidative stress and delay skin aging, according to Medical News Today.

Methylene blue also referred to as methylthioninium chloride is used as medication and dye. It could treat a condition called methemoglobinemia, which is a disorder in which the blood could not effectively carry oxygen. It has also been used for urinary tract infections and cyanide poisoning, yet this is not recommended anymore.

In the study, the scientists examined methylene blue and other three antioxidants namely the MitoQ, N-Acetyl-L-Cysteine and MitoTEMPO on skin fibroblasts from healthy middle-aged and older adults. These also include people with progeria, which is a condition with accelerated aging.

The researchers treated the fibroblasts with methylene blue for four weeks. The results indicated that there was a decrease in reactive oxygen species that causes the skin cell damage. They also found the reduction in markers of cellular senescence, which is a compound that heightened the cell division and lessened cell death.

Xiong stated that he was encouraged and excited to see skin fibroblasts obtained from people over 80 years old grow much better in methylene blue. He further said that methylene blue demonstrates a great potential to delay skin aging for all ages.

The team also found that methylene blue was much better in slowing the signs of aging in skin fibroblasts that the other named three antioxidants that were examined. Meanwhile, senior researcher Kan Chao said that their study indicates methylene blue could be a strong antioxidant for use in skin care products. He further said that the effects they are seeing are not temporary and methylene blue seems to make fundamental and long-term changes to skin cells, as noted by Science Alert.

TagsAntioxidant, Methylene Blue, cosmetic products, a ging, human skin, Oxidative stress, methemoglobinemia

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Methylene Blue Memory Enhancer: Effective For Emotional, Sensory, Visual ...

Dried Plums May Help Protect Against Bone Loss From Radiation

Gooseberry Fruit Helps Fight Cancers And Heart Disease Developments

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Arctic Thawing Could Release Nitrous Oxide

Thawing Of Arctic Permafrost Could Discharge Massive Amounts Of Nitrous Oxide In The Atmosphere
Brilliant June Night Sky Show

Spot Big Planets Jupiter, Saturn In The Night Skies This Coming June
Juno's Perijove 06 Flyby In 125-Fold Time-Lapse

Juno Reveals Stunning Photos Of Jupiter With White Clouds High Up In Its Atmosphere
Great Barrier Reef

Great Barrier Reef Is Now At Its Terminal Stage And Could No Longer Be Saved

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Super Earth Found 21 Light-Years Away May Support Alien Life
  2. NASA Partner, Aerospace Billionaire Robert Bigelow Absolutely Convinced There Are Aliens On Earth
  3. What Type Of Blood Mosquitoes Would Like To Suck Most
  1. Climate Change: What Will Happen If US Withdraws From Paris Agreement? Not A Good Scenario
  2. 'Halos' Found In Gale Craters On Mars May Indicate Potential For Life
  3. Hybrid Laptop Eve V Has Several Advantages Over Microsoft’s Surface Pro
  4. Thawing Of Arctic Permafrost Could Discharge Massive Amounts Of Nitrous Oxide In The Atmosphere
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Robert Bigelow Believes In Aliens

NASA Partner, Aerospace Billionaire Robert Bigelow Absolutely Convinced There Are Aliens On Earth
NASA Is About To Make A Big Announcement About A New Mission To "Touch The Sun"

NASA's Solar Probe Plus On Mission To 'Touch The Sun'
Habitable Planet

Super Earth Found 21 Light-Years Away May Support Alien Life
New Exotic Particle - A Fifth Force Of Nature

Searching For The Missing Fifth Force Of Nature Continues In The Core Of Milky Way
Real Time Analytics