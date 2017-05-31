Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple iPhone 8 iPhone 8 news iPhone 8 update

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

NASA Partner, Aerospace Billionaire Robert Bigelow Absolutely Convinced There Are Aliens On Earth

Sam D
First Posted: May 31, 2017 08:20 AM EDT
 Robert Bigelow Believes In Aliens
The truth is not out there but right here for Robert Bigelow.
(Photo : UFOmania - The truth is out there/YouTube screenshot)

Bigelow Aerospace CEO Robert Bigelow whose inflatable BEAM habitat module is currently attached to the International Space Station (ISS) has recently said that aliens are an existing presence on Earth. The space industry billionaire made the comment during an interview with CBS’ 60 Minutes.

Though the interview was meant to be a discussion about Bigelow’s technology potential for revolutionizing space travel, it took a different turn. “I’m absolutely convinced [that aliens exist and UFOs have come to Earth],” he told reporter Lara Logan, as reported by The Independent. “There has been and is an existing presence, an ET presence. And I spent millions and millions and millions, probably more as an individual than anybody else in the United States has ever spent on this subject.”

Bigelow also added that humans do not have to go on space travels to encounter intelligent alien life as they exist on Earth itself “right under people's noses.” Furthermore, the tycoon said that he does not care if such statements are deemed as risky to be said in public. Neither does he care whether people will think him crazy because that is not going to make a difference or change the reality of what he knows.

According to The Verge, Bigelow told 60 Minutes his grandparents had a close encounter with a UFO once, outside Las Vegas, and this got him interested in extraterrestrials. The aerospace billionaire also added that he has had close encounters, but he did not reveal any details about where or how. Incidentally, the entrepreneur also apparently owns a company that has been getting referrals from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) about UFO reports. An alien illustration on the side of the Bigelow Aerospace headquarters in Las Vegas shows the CEO’s fascination with the subject.

Alien talk aside, at present Bigelow Aerospace is working toward making a space station called B330, which will be bigger than the ISS. The company wants to send the station to space as early as 2020.

TagsRobert Bigelow, Bigelow Aerospace, UFO, Aliens, ET

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

NASA Competition To Seek Ideas For Europa Lander Instruments To Facilitate Alien...

What Would Aliens Look Like? Scientists Want To Find Out By Testing Building ...

Views On Aliens: Former Astronaut Alan Bean vs Stephen Hawking

The Mysterious 'Fireball' Spotted Off Australia's South Coast Inspires Alien ...

UFO's Reported Sightings Stretch To More Than Hundred Thousand For Over A ...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Brilliant June Night Sky Show

Spot Big Planets Jupiter, Saturn In The Night Skies This Coming June
Great Barrier Reef

Great Barrier Reef Is Now At Its Terminal Stage And Could No Longer Be Saved
Juno's Perijove 06 Flyby In 125-Fold Time-Lapse

Juno Reveals Stunning Photos Of Jupiter With White Clouds High Up In Its Atmosphere
NASA's Satellite Spots A Partial Solar Eclipse From Space

NASA Satellite Captures A Partial Solar Eclipse From Space

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. NASA Partner, Aerospace Billionaire Robert Bigelow Absolutely Convinced There Are Aliens On Earth
  2. Earth’s Mantle Has Extra Layer Of Tectonic Plates, 3D Mapping Reveals
  3. Recent Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Leak Shows Bigger Display Than Galaxy S8 Plus; Samsung About To Launch New Galaxy J5 & Galaxy J7
  1. Super Earth Found 21 Light-Years Away May Support Alien Life
  2. Samsung Recently Unveils Its Stretchable Screen Prototype; New Technology Could Be Used For Wearable Devices
  3. NASA Schedules New Mission To Psyche Asteroid That Is Worth Quadrillion Of Dollars; Asteroid Could Collapse The Global Economy
  4. The Himalayas Played A Major Role In The 2004 Tsunami, Here Is How
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Robert Bigelow Believes In Aliens

NASA Partner, Aerospace Billionaire Robert Bigelow Absolutely Convinced There Are Aliens On Earth
16 Psyche asteroid

NASA Schedules New Mission To Psyche Asteroid That Is Worth Quadrillion Of Dollars; Asteroid Could Collapse The Global Economy
Habitable Planet

Super Earth Found 21 Light-Years Away May Support Alien Life
NASA Is About To Make A Big Announcement About A New Mission To "Touch The Sun"

NASA's Solar Probe Plus On Mission To 'Touch The Sun'
Real Time Analytics