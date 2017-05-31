NASA Partner, Aerospace Billionaire Robert Bigelow Absolutely Convinced There Are Aliens On Earth

The truth is not out there but right here for Robert Bigelow.

(Photo : UFOmania - The truth is out there/YouTube screenshot)

Bigelow Aerospace CEO Robert Bigelow whose inflatable BEAM habitat module is currently attached to the International Space Station (ISS) has recently said that aliens are an existing presence on Earth. The space industry billionaire made the comment during an interview with CBS’ 60 Minutes.

Though the interview was meant to be a discussion about Bigelow’s technology potential for revolutionizing space travel, it took a different turn. “I’m absolutely convinced [that aliens exist and UFOs have come to Earth],” he told reporter Lara Logan, as reported by The Independent. “There has been and is an existing presence, an ET presence. And I spent millions and millions and millions, probably more as an individual than anybody else in the United States has ever spent on this subject.”

Bigelow also added that humans do not have to go on space travels to encounter intelligent alien life as they exist on Earth itself “right under people's noses.” Furthermore, the tycoon said that he does not care if such statements are deemed as risky to be said in public. Neither does he care whether people will think him crazy because that is not going to make a difference or change the reality of what he knows.

According to The Verge, Bigelow told 60 Minutes his grandparents had a close encounter with a UFO once, outside Las Vegas, and this got him interested in extraterrestrials. The aerospace billionaire also added that he has had close encounters, but he did not reveal any details about where or how. Incidentally, the entrepreneur also apparently owns a company that has been getting referrals from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) about UFO reports. An alien illustration on the side of the Bigelow Aerospace headquarters in Las Vegas shows the CEO’s fascination with the subject.

Alien talk aside, at present Bigelow Aerospace is working toward making a space station called B330, which will be bigger than the ISS. The company wants to send the station to space as early as 2020.