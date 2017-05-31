Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple iPhone 8 iPhone 8 news iPhone 8 update

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

What Type Of Blood Mosquitoes Would Like To Suck Most

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: May 31, 2017 04:43 AM EDT
 Mosquitoes Prick Skin With Six Needles To Suck Blood And Spread Diseases Like Zika
Mosquitoes are attracted most to blood types O and A, according to a study.
(Photo : TomoNews Sci & Tech/YouTube screenshot)

Some experts believe that mosquitoes feast on certain people than the others. This could be explained scientifically.

A study indicates that mosquitoes suck people with blood type O and type A. Meanwhile, type B is not that appealing to the mosquitoes compared with the two types. At the same time, the bacteria of the skin of some people that release smell could also attract mosquitoes, according to India TV News.

The human smell could also be one factor that some people are tastier to mosquitoes. The chemicals in the skin could have a role on how you smell to a mosquito. Some natural compounds also attract mosquitoes as well as repel them.

In another study, the researchers discovered that beer drinking could be tastier to a mosquito. On the other hand, the researchers do not know exactly why. It is reported that ethanol on the skin did not attract mosquitoes and even higher skin temperature, according to Inverse.

Another factor of attracting mosquitoes is the sweat. So, the more you exercise the more it will make you sweat and the more you will breathe. This releases carbon dioxide, which is a major mosquito attractant and emits compounds that are tastier to a mosquito.

The selection of the color of your clothes also plays a role in attracting mosquito. Dark colors are attractive to mosquitoes. Bacteria are mostly found in human's feet and ankle. With this, the mosquitoes often land on the feet and ankle.

Scientists are now working on products with natural chemicals that mosquitoes would not like. These could drive away the mosquitoes. Meanwhile, it is recommended that you must have mosquito nets, DEET-based repellents and wear long-sleeved clothing to prevent mosquito bites. It is also advisable to wear clothes with light colors. Children must also stay away from areas where mosquitoes gathered and in dark places, too.

TagsMosquitoes, type O, type A, type B, Carbon Dioxide, bacteria

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Alaska's Thawing Soils Cause Huge Carbon Dioxide Emissions Into The Air

Earth’s CO2 Levels Could Spike On Level Not Seen Since The Dinosaurs' Era

Martian Atmosphere Lost To Space, A New Study Reveals

Thousands Of Underground Gas Bubbles Could Explode Anytime, Threaten Residents ...

Global Warming May Shrink The Mammals, A New Study Reveals

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Brilliant June Night Sky Show

Spot Big Planets Jupiter, Saturn In The Night Skies This Coming June
Great Barrier Reef

Great Barrier Reef Is Now At Its Terminal Stage And Could No Longer Be Saved
Juno's Perijove 06 Flyby In 125-Fold Time-Lapse

Juno Reveals Stunning Photos Of Jupiter With White Clouds High Up In Its Atmosphere
NASA's Satellite Spots A Partial Solar Eclipse From Space

NASA Satellite Captures A Partial Solar Eclipse From Space

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. NASA Partner, Aerospace Billionaire Robert Bigelow Absolutely Convinced There Are Aliens On Earth
  2. Earth’s Mantle Has Extra Layer Of Tectonic Plates, 3D Mapping Reveals
  3. Recent Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Leak Shows Bigger Display Than Galaxy S8 Plus; Samsung About To Launch New Galaxy J5 & Galaxy J7
  1. Super Earth Found 21 Light-Years Away May Support Alien Life
  2. Samsung Recently Unveils Its Stretchable Screen Prototype; New Technology Could Be Used For Wearable Devices
  3. NASA Schedules New Mission To Psyche Asteroid That Is Worth Quadrillion Of Dollars; Asteroid Could Collapse The Global Economy
  4. The Himalayas Played A Major Role In The 2004 Tsunami, Here Is How
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Robert Bigelow Believes In Aliens

NASA Partner, Aerospace Billionaire Robert Bigelow Absolutely Convinced There Are Aliens On Earth
16 Psyche asteroid

NASA Schedules New Mission To Psyche Asteroid That Is Worth Quadrillion Of Dollars; Asteroid Could Collapse The Global Economy
Habitable Planet

Super Earth Found 21 Light-Years Away May Support Alien Life
NASA Is About To Make A Big Announcement About A New Mission To "Touch The Sun"

NASA's Solar Probe Plus On Mission To 'Touch The Sun'
Real Time Analytics