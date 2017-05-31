Spot Big Planets Jupiter, Saturn In The Night Skies This Coming June

The big planets such as Jupiter and Saturn could be seen in the night skies this June 2017.

(Photo : Nemesis Maturity/YouTube screenshot)

Space enthusiasts and star gazers may be in for another treat as the big planets Jupiter and Saturn will be visible in the night skies this coming month. Meanwhile, Venus will be seen in the bright morning day.

The gas giant planet will be seen throughout this June. Jupiter rises before sunset. It is above in the southern sky in the evening of June 2 and will set by 4 a.m. by the end of June. Meanwhile, the ring planet Saturn will be seen closely on June 15, 2017. On the other hand, Saturn will not be seen clearly as that of the brilliance of the brightest planet Jupiter, according to Travel and Leisure.

According to the U.S. Naval Observatory, Saturn reaches opposition on June 15 once it reached opposite the Sun from the perspective of the Earth. It will be a full Saturn. It will be zero magnitude and could be spotted from cities.

Earlier in June, Saturn rises around 9 p.m. On the other hand, in mid-June, it rises near 8:20 p.m. Sky lovers could look for it in the later evening, low in the southeastern sky and before sunrise in the southwest, according to Science Alert.

Meanwhile, Venus will rise east in the morning earlier this June. It is brilliant at a -4.5 magnitude. In mid-June, it will be slightly less luminous at -4.3 magnitude.

This coming month, there will also be two first-quarter moons in America. The first quarter moon will occur at 8:42 a.m. Eastern Daylight time on June 4 while the second first-quarter moon will be on June 30 at 8:51 p.m. EDT, according to the Naval Observatory.

The summer will be on June 21 just after midnight, 12:24 a.m. This is the period where the Sun appears to touch the Tropic Cancer in the Northern Hemisphere. Meanwhile, the year's earliest sunrise at 5:42 a.m. occurs on June 3 to June 17 in Washington. The latest sunset will be at 8:38 p.m. on June 27 to June 28.