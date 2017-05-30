Climate Change: What Will Happen If US Withdraws From Paris Agreement? Not A Good Scenario

Scientists have predicted a bleak situation if the U.S. backs out from the Paris Agreement.

Global warming might reach more dangerous levels even sooner if the U.S. backs out from its pledge to cut carbon dioxide pollution, scientists have said. This is primarily because the country makes a high contribution to rising temperatures.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who had once termed global warming as a Chinese hoax, recently tweeted that he is yet to decide whether or not America will stay in the Paris Agreement deal -- a pact to curb greenhouse gas emissions. In an attempt to understand the repercussions of the U.S. backing out from the deal, The Associate Press reportedly consulted with several climate scientists and examined a special computer model scenario to see what could be the potential effects.

According to the scientists, as reported by Boston Herald, matters will become worse as global warming will cross a dangerous temperature threshold. There might be an annual increase of more than 3 billion tons of carbon dioxide as per estimation. Consequently, ice melt will occur at a rapid rate, sea level will increase and there will be more extreme weather. A computer simulation predicted that if the U.S. does not curb emissions, while the other nations stay true to the Paris Agreement, then America would increase global warming by 0.3 degree.

Analysts, however, have different perspectives on the possibility of that scenario, as per The Independent. Many researchers feel that it is unlikely the U.S. would stop reducing its carbon pollution even if it backed out of the pact due to its increasing adoption of renewable energy sources. The country also uses cheap natural gas that displaces coal. However, another group of experts feels that matters could get worse if other nations follow a U.S. exit because that would mean more emissions produced jointly by the countries that will no more be a part of the pact.