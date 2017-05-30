Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple Moon iPhone 8 iPhone 8 news

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Climate Change: What Will Happen If US Withdraws From Paris Agreement? Not A Good Scenario

Sam D
First Posted: May 30, 2017 06:18 AM EDT
 Climate Change: What Will Happen If US Withdraws From Paris Agreement
Scientists have predicted a bleak situation if the U.S. backs out from the Paris Agreement.
(Photo : Vox/YouTube screenshot)

Global warming might reach more dangerous levels even sooner if the U.S. backs out from its pledge to cut carbon dioxide pollution, scientists have said. This is primarily because the country makes a high contribution to rising temperatures.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who had once termed global warming as a Chinese hoax, recently tweeted that he is yet to decide whether or not America will stay in the Paris Agreement deal -- a pact to curb greenhouse gas emissions. In an attempt to understand the repercussions of the U.S. backing out from the deal, The Associate Press reportedly consulted with several climate scientists and examined a special computer model scenario to see what could be the potential effects.

According to the scientists, as reported by Boston Herald, matters will become worse as global warming will cross a dangerous temperature threshold. There might be an annual increase of more than 3 billion tons of carbon dioxide as per estimation. Consequently, ice melt will occur at a rapid rate, sea level will increase and there will be more extreme weather. A computer simulation predicted that if the U.S. does not curb emissions, while the other nations stay true to the Paris Agreement, then America would increase global warming by 0.3 degree.

Analysts, however, have different perspectives on the possibility of that scenario, as per The Independent. Many researchers feel that it is unlikely the U.S. would stop reducing its carbon pollution even if it backed out of the pact due to its increasing adoption of renewable energy sources. The country also uses cheap natural gas that displaces coal. However, another group of experts feels that matters could get worse if other nations follow a U.S. exit because that would mean more emissions produced jointly by the countries that will no more be a part of the pact.

TagsClimate Change, global warming, Paris Agreement, Donald Trump, united states

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Great Barrier Reef Is Now At Its Terminal Stage And Could No Longer Be Saved

Sea Levels Are Rising Three Times Faster Than Thought, Study Reveals

Health Watch: Lyme Disease Rising Rapidly Across The United States

Renewable Energy Milestone: California Leads In The Renewables Record, Gets Over...

April Was Second Hottest Month In 137 Years

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Great Barrier Reef

Great Barrier Reef Is Now At Its Terminal Stage And Could No Longer Be Saved
NASA's Satellite Spots A Partial Solar Eclipse From Space

NASA Satellite Captures A Partial Solar Eclipse From Space
Birth Of A Black Hole Captured By Telescopes

Birth Of A Black Hole Captured By NASA's Telescopes; Star Vanishes Without A Bang
Saturn Solstice

Saturn’s Solstice: Cassini Spacecraft Captures Images Of Ringed Planet’s Seasonal Changes

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. NASA Schedules New Mission To Psyche Asteroid That Is Worth Quadrillion Of Dollars; Asteroid Could Collapse The Global Economy
  2. Recent Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Leak Shows Bigger Display Than Galaxy S8 Plus; Samsung About To Launch New Galaxy J5 & Galaxy J7
  3. Apple Plans To Make An Elongated Display For iPhone 8; Fingerprint Scanner Built Underneath Its Screen
  1. Earth’s Mantle Has Extra Layer Of Tectonic Plates, 3D Mapping Reveals
  2. Birth Of A Black Hole Captured By NASA's Telescopes; Star Vanishes Without A Bang
  3. Schiaparelli Crash: Europe’s EDM Lander Mission For Mars Was Ill-Prepared To Make Landing
  4. Latest Apple iPad Pro 2 Renders Are Almost Close To Accurate, Designer Benjamin Geskin Claims
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Jupiter

Juno Flyby Photos Show Jupiter To Be A Strange Alien World, Reveals Whole New Side Of The Planet
NASA Is About To Make A Big Announcement About A New Mission To "Touch The Sun"

NASA's Solar Probe Plus On Mission To 'Touch The Sun'
16 Psyche asteroid

NASA Schedules New Mission To Psyche Asteroid That Is Worth Quadrillion Of Dollars; Asteroid Could Collapse The Global Economy
TW Hydrae

Methanol Discovered For The First Time In The Protoplanetary Disk Of Young Star ‘TW Hydra’
Real Time Analytics