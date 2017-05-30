Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple iPhone 8 iPhone 8 news iPhone 8 update

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

The Himalayas Played A Major Role In The 2004 Tsunami, Here Is How

Sam D
First Posted: May 30, 2017 06:01 AM EDT
 Himalayas Played A Major Role In The 2004 Tsunami
The Himalayas added to the severity of the deadly tsunami that took place in 2004.
(Photo : WORLD'S MOST EXTREME!/YouTube screenshot)

The Himalayan sediments may have inadvertently played a role in aggravating the severity of the Sumatra earthquake that occurred in 2004. Subsequently, the massive earthquake caused the catastrophic tsunami of 2004 that claimed over 250,000 lives in the coastal regions of India and other countries.

According to The Tribune, a study found that the erosion of the Himalayan and Tibetan Plateau sediment over millions of years made its way thousands of kilometers away in the Indian Ocean -- transported by rivers. Over the course of time, the sediment became thick enough to generate warm temperatures that further strengthened it.

Subsequently, the sediment increased the severity of the Sumatra earthquake that took place on Dec. 26, 2004, measuring 9.2 on the Richter scale.The strong earthquake caused an even more powerful tsunami that ravaged the coastal regions of the Indian Ocean, making the dual event one of the deadliest natural calamities in history.

"The 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami was triggered by an unusually strong earthquake with an extensive rupture area," researcher Lisa McNeill said, as reported by DD News. "We wanted to find out what caused such a large earthquake and tsunami, and what it might mean for other regions with similar geological properties."

To conduct the study, the research team examined the rocks and sediment from the tectonic plate that feeds the Sumatra subduction. The scientists drilled down 1.5 kilometers (0.93 mile) below the seabed from an oceanographic ship to measure the various properties of the sediments. They also ran simulations to make an estimate of how the rock and sediment behave as it pile up and travel 250 kilometers (155 miles) eastward toward the subduction zone. On the basis of the research, the team found dehydration and chemical changes, which clearly indicated that temperature increase from the thick accumulation of sediments caused minerals to dehydrate.

According to the research team, the discovery will now garner new interest in other subduction zone sites that also have thick, hot rock and sediment, particularly in areas where the potential for hazard is unknown. The same mechanism could be in place off the coast of Pakistan and Iran and in the Caribbean as well as Cascadia Subduction Zone off the Pacific Northwest coast of North America.

TagsTsunami, earthquake, 2004 Tsunami, Sumatra Earthquake 2004

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Japan Wants To Drill Into The Earth’s Mantle Through The Ocean Floor

Newly Discovered Fault System In California Could Trigger 7.4 Earthquake, A New ...

Tsunamis Caused Impact Crater On Mars, Science Suggests

Terrifying Mega Tsunamis: Watch How Big They Can Actually Get! [Video]

Nature’s Fault Could Prove Costly For Australia; Ring Of Fire Declared ...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Great Barrier Reef

Great Barrier Reef Is Now At Its Terminal Stage And Could No Longer Be Saved
NASA's Satellite Spots A Partial Solar Eclipse From Space

NASA Satellite Captures A Partial Solar Eclipse From Space
Birth Of A Black Hole Captured By Telescopes

Birth Of A Black Hole Captured By NASA's Telescopes; Star Vanishes Without A Bang
Saturn Solstice

Saturn’s Solstice: Cassini Spacecraft Captures Images Of Ringed Planet’s Seasonal Changes

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. NASA Schedules New Mission To Psyche Asteroid That Is Worth Quadrillion Of Dollars; Asteroid Could Collapse The Global Economy
  2. Recent Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Leak Shows Bigger Display Than Galaxy S8 Plus; Samsung About To Launch New Galaxy J5 & Galaxy J7
  3. Apple Plans To Make An Elongated Display For iPhone 8; Fingerprint Scanner Built Underneath Its Screen
  1. Earth’s Mantle Has Extra Layer Of Tectonic Plates, 3D Mapping Reveals
  2. Birth Of A Black Hole Captured By NASA's Telescopes; Star Vanishes Without A Bang
  3. Schiaparelli Crash: Europe’s EDM Lander Mission For Mars Was Ill-Prepared To Make Landing
  4. Latest Apple iPad Pro 2 Renders Are Almost Close To Accurate, Designer Benjamin Geskin Claims
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Jupiter

Juno Flyby Photos Show Jupiter To Be A Strange Alien World, Reveals Whole New Side Of The Planet
NASA Is About To Make A Big Announcement About A New Mission To "Touch The Sun"

NASA's Solar Probe Plus On Mission To 'Touch The Sun'
16 Psyche asteroid

NASA Schedules New Mission To Psyche Asteroid That Is Worth Quadrillion Of Dollars; Asteroid Could Collapse The Global Economy
TW Hydrae

Methanol Discovered For The First Time In The Protoplanetary Disk Of Young Star ‘TW Hydra’
Real Time Analytics