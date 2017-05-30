Great Barrier Reef Is Now At Its Terminal Stage And Could No Longer Be Saved

About 95 percent of the Great Barrier Reef is now experiencing bleaching, according to a 2016 survey.

Scientists have said that the Great Barrier Reef has been severely damaged because of the warming of the oceans due to climate change. With this, the reef could no longer be saved.

The Telegraph reports that about 95 percent of the Great Barrier Reef is now suffering from bleaching. This is based on the survey conducted in 2016. The scientists said that the ecological function of the reef could be maintained in the coming days. On the other hand, the reef could no longer be saved in its current form.

Half the Great Barrier Reef may have died in the last 2 years…how much are we willing to lose to #climatechange? https://t.co/uMOmeuicU4 pic.twitter.com/zMKRD78dP0 — Greenpeace (@Greenpeace) May 29, 2017

A committee managed by the Australian government that aims to enhance the health of the reef stated that hope remains for maintaining the ecological function over the coming decades. It further stated that in their lifetime and their watch, the significant areas of the Great Barrier Reef and the surrounding ecosystems are experiencing major long-term damage that may be irreparable unless action is taken now.

The committee is recommending lessening of the greenhouse gas emissions. It also said that this must be combined with increased efforts to enhance the resilience of the coral and other ecosystems that form the Great Barrier Reef. It added that the focus of efforts should be on controlling the reef to maintain the benefits that the reef provides.

Professor Ove Hoegh-Guldberg said that they were trying to manage reefs in a "rapidly changing world." Meanwhile, the views of the expert committee could lead to the declaration of the reef being affirmed as a World Heritage Site "in danger." On the other hand, this view was resisted by the Australian government, according to Independent.