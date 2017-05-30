Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple iPhone 8 news iPhone 8 update iPhone 8

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Great Barrier Reef Is Now At Its Terminal Stage And Could No Longer Be Saved

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: May 30, 2017 04:10 AM EDT
 Great Barrier Reef
About 95 percent of the Great Barrier Reef is now experiencing bleaching, according to a 2016 survey.
(Photo : Science and more/YouTube screenshot)

Scientists have said that the Great Barrier Reef has been severely damaged because of the warming of the oceans due to climate change. With this, the reef could no longer be saved.

The Telegraph reports that about 95 percent of the Great Barrier Reef is now suffering from bleaching. This is based on the survey conducted in 2016. The scientists said that the ecological function of the reef could be maintained in the coming days. On the other hand, the reef could no longer be saved in its current form.

A committee managed by the Australian government that aims to enhance the health of the reef stated that hope remains for maintaining the ecological function over the coming decades. It further stated that in their lifetime and their watch, the significant areas of the Great Barrier Reef and the surrounding ecosystems are experiencing major long-term damage that may be irreparable unless action is taken now.

The committee is recommending lessening of the greenhouse gas emissions. It also said that this must be combined with increased efforts to enhance the resilience of the coral and other ecosystems that form the Great Barrier Reef. It added that the focus of efforts should be on controlling the reef to maintain the benefits that the reef provides.

Professor Ove Hoegh-Guldberg said that they were trying to manage reefs in a "rapidly changing world." Meanwhile, the views of the expert committee could lead to the declaration of the reef being affirmed as a World Heritage Site "in danger." On the other hand, this view was resisted by the Australian government, according to Independent. 

TagsGreat Barrier Reef, Australia, corals, bleaching, Climate Change, global warming, greenhouse gas emissions

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Spectacular, Colorful Aurora Australis Illuminates The Night Skies Of Australia ...

Sea Levels Are Rising Three Times Faster Than Thought, Study Reveals

Milky Way’s March Across The Night Sky: A View Of The Galaxy As Never Seen ...

April Was Second Hottest Month In 137 Years

Global Warming Looks Set To Accelerate! Could Pass This Century’s Limit Of 1.5...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Extremely Large Telescope

World's Largest Optical, Infrared Telescope Is Now Being Constructed
Saturn Solstice

Saturn’s Solstice: Cassini Spacecraft Captures Images Of Ringed Planet’s Seasonal Changes
Birth Of A Black Hole Captured By Telescopes

Birth Of A Black Hole Captured By NASA's Telescopes; Star Vanishes Without A Bang
Schiaparelli EDM Lander

Schiaparelli Crash: Europe’s EDM Lander Mission For Mars Was Ill-Prepared To Make Landing

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. NASA Schedules New Mission To Psyche Asteroid That Is Worth Quadrillion Of Dollars; Asteroid Could Collapse The Global Economy
  2. Schiaparelli Crash: Europe’s EDM Lander Mission For Mars Was Ill-Prepared To Make Landing
  3. Recent Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Leak Shows Bigger Display Than Galaxy S8 Plus; Samsung About To Launch New Galaxy J5 & Galaxy J7
  1. OnePlus 5 Might Sport Dual-Lens Camera; OnePlus Referral Program Helps Consumers Save On All OnePlus Products!
  2. How Did Whales Get So Big?
  3. Apple’s iPhone 8 Might Sport An AI Chip That Is Capable Of Boosting Battery Life And Performance
  4. New Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Leak Shows Dual-Camera Setup; Company Makes Impressive Battery For 4K Display?
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Jupiter

Juno Flyby Photos Show Jupiter To Be A Strange Alien World, Reveals Whole New Side Of The Planet
Flamingos

Scientists Discover Why Flamingos Stand On One Leg
16 Psyche asteroid

NASA Schedules New Mission To Psyche Asteroid That Is Worth Quadrillion Of Dollars; Asteroid Could Collapse The Global Economy
TW Hydrae

Methanol Discovered For The First Time In The Protoplanetary Disk Of Young Star ‘TW Hydra’
Real Time Analytics