Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple Moon Microsoft iPhone 8

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Saturn’s Solstice: Cassini Spacecraft Captures Images Of Ringed Planet’s Seasonal Changes

Sam D
First Posted: May 29, 2017 05:30 AM EDT
 Saturn Solstice
Cassini observes the summer solstice on the northern hemisphere of Saturn.
(Photo : GeoBeats News/YouTube screenshot)

NASA’s Cassini spacecraft has recently sent back images of the summer solstice arriving at Saturn -- in the form of a giant storm erupting on the ringed planet. Incidentally, the longest day of summer in the northern hemisphere and the shortest day of winter in the southern hemisphere is known as a planet’s solstice.

According to The Indian Express, the summer solstice on Saturn occurs around every 15 Earth years. Reaching the Saturn system and observing its seasonal changes, including the solstice arriving at the planet, was one of the main objectives of Cassini’s Solstice Mission, which is also the spacecraft’s second extended mission.

“We have witnessed – up close for the first time – an entire season at Saturn,” Cassini project scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Linda Spilker, said as reported by Space.com. “The Saturn system undergoes dramatic transitions from winter to summer, and thanks to Cassini, we had a ringside seat.”

Saturn’s solstice was seen as a giant storm erupting and encircling the planet. Moreover, hexagonal jet stream’s bluer colors, which had lingered in the gas giant’s far north as springtime haze, had begun to form, disappeared. Interestingly, the features in Saturn’s atmospheres are more muted in their appearance than their counterparts on Jupiter partly due to the hazes.

The mission data also showed how the formation of hazes on Saturn is linked to the chemical composition and seasonally changing temperatures in the planet’s upper atmosphere. A few of the trace of hydrocarbon compounds present there, such as gases like acetylene, propane and ethane, react faster than others to the changing amount of sunlight over the course of a year on the planet.

Another interesting fact observed by Cassini was that the changes on Saturn did not take place gradually. They occurred suddenly at specific latitudes in the banded atmosphere of the ringed planet.

TagsSaturn, NASA Cassini, Cassini Spacecraft, Cassini, NASA Cassini Spacecraft, Cassini mission, Saturn Solstice

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Saturn’s Moon ‘Titan’ Evolved More Like Mars Than Earth

Cassini Shows New Photos Of Wispy Cloud Rings On Titan

Cassini Spacecraft Captures Feathery Methane Clouds Gliding Across Saturn Moon ...

New Video From Cassini Gives Passenger’s Eye View Of Saturn

Cassini Re-Establishes Contact After 'Diving' Between Saturn And Its Rings

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Extremely Large Telescope

World's Largest Optical, Infrared Telescope Is Now Being Constructed
Saturn Solstice

Saturn’s Solstice: Cassini Spacecraft Captures Images Of Ringed Planet’s Seasonal Changes
Birth Of A Black Hole Captured By Telescopes

Birth Of A Black Hole Captured By NASA's Telescopes; Star Vanishes Without A Bang
Schiaparelli EDM Lander

Schiaparelli Crash: Europe’s EDM Lander Mission For Mars Was Ill-Prepared To Make Landing

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Recent Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Leak Shows Bigger Display Than Galaxy S8 Plus; Samsung About To Launch New Galaxy J5 & Galaxy J7
  2. NASA Schedules New Mission To Psyche Asteroid That Is Worth Quadrillion Of Dollars; Asteroid Could Collapse The Global Economy
  3. Schiaparelli Crash: Europe’s EDM Lander Mission For Mars Was Ill-Prepared To Make Landing
  1. Birth Of A Black Hole Captured By NASA's Telescopes; Star Vanishes Without A Bang
  2. Earth’s Mantle Has Extra Layer Of Tectonic Plates, 3D Mapping Reveals
  3. NASA Discovers Space Bacteria, Names It After Former Indian President APJ Abdul Kalam
  4. Samsung Recently Unveils Its Stretchable Screen Prototype; New Technology Could Be Used For Wearable Devices
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Jupiter

Juno Flyby Photos Show Jupiter To Be A Strange Alien World, Reveals Whole New Side Of The Planet
Flamingos

Scientists Discover Why Flamingos Stand On One Leg
16 Psyche asteroid

NASA Schedules New Mission To Psyche Asteroid That Is Worth Quadrillion Of Dollars; Asteroid Could Collapse The Global Economy
TW Hydrae

Methanol Discovered For The First Time In The Protoplanetary Disk Of Young Star ‘TW Hydra’
Real Time Analytics