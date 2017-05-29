The Newly Developed World's Highest Gain High-Power Laser Amplifier Could Lead To New Radiotherapy Modalities For Cancer Treatment

The world's highest gain high-power laser amplifier is now developed and could be used for the improvements of science and technology. (Image for representation only. Please see the actual image below.)

(Photo : SmarterEveryday/YouTube screenshot)

Scientists have developed the world's highest gain high-power laser amplifier. This discovery could enhance science and technology including physics and could lead to a creation of new radiotherapy modalities for cancer treatment.

The findings of the discovery were printed in the Scientific Reports. The study was led by researchers from the University of Strathclyde. The scientists have used plasma to amplify short laser pulses of picojoule-level energy up to 100 millijoules. This is compared to amplifying the sound of rustling leaves to that of a jumbo jet, according to Phys.org.

The team also collaborated with the Council's Central Laser Facility (CLF) to work on two experiments in which they adapt the Vulcan laser so that the two various color lasers could change energy in a plasma. The gain coefficient of 180 cm-1 is over 100 times larger than the achievable from the present high-power laser system amplifiers created on solid-state media.

Dino Jaroszynski, a professor from Strathclyde's Department of Physics and the lead author of the study, said that the Raman amplification in plasma is a spectacular concept that combines the ideas of Nobel Physics laureate CV Raman with plasma, laser and optical physics. He further said that the results of the study are very significant that they could demonstrate the flexibility of the plasma medium as very high gain amplifier medium.

Furthermore, the scientists also show the efficiency of the amplifier that could be bigger at least 10 percent. This could heighten further. On the other hand, it also indicates needs to be understood and controlled to accomplish a single stage, according to Professor Jaroszynski.

Meanwhile, Gregory Vieux, one of the researchers from the CLF, said that plasma is a very attractive medium to work with and has no damage threshold. They use it to amplify short lasers pulses without the need for extending and re-compressing.

The world's highest power lasers will be utilized at three research centers that are part of the European extreme Light Infrastructure (ELI) project and was funded by the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council, according to DNA.