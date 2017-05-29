NASA Satellite Captures A Partial Solar Eclipse From Space

The Moon passed in front of the Sun on May 25, 2017 as seen from space.

(Photo : GeoBeats News/YouTube screenshot)

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) captured an image of a partial solar eclipse on May 25, 2017. The image shows the Moon passing in front of the Sun.

NASA stated that while the Moon's edge seems smooth in the taken images, it is quite uneven. It further stated that the surface of the Moon is rugged, sprinkled with craters, mountains and valleys. In the images, one will notice the subtle, bumpy outline of these topographical features, according to NASA.

The said partial solar eclipse seen in space lasted almost an hour between 2:24 p.m. and 3:17 p.m. EDT. The Moon enveloped about 89 percent of the Sun. Meanwhile, the Moon's horizon could be seen from this given view because the Moon has no atmosphere to disfigure the sunlight, according to Phys.org.

In the image, the Moon, the Sun and the satellite were nearly perfectly aligned. It showed the solar activity and the atmosphere of the Sun in detail.

The Solar Dynamics Observatory was launched in 2010. It aims to monitor the Sun including its magnetic field, formation and solar activities. The information that will be collected could help the scientists understand the Sun's atmosphere and its influences, the solar flares and the high-energy particles on Earth and the surroundings. It could also safeguard the Earth from any potential harmful effects, according to i4U.

Meanwhile, on Aug. 21, 2017, the SDO will monitor again a total lunar transit known as the Great American Total Solar Eclipse. The Moon will completely envelop the Sun across the United States. With this, a partial eclipse will occur in Africa, Asia, Europe and South America.

During the total solar eclipse, there will be darkness across the United States for the period. The Moon's rough terrain will be viewed from Earth during the total solar eclipse. Do not miss this rare phenomenon!