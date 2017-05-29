This Immune Cell Could Promote Healthy Hair Growth

Scientists discovered Tregs, the immune cells that are vital for hair growth.

(Photo : Article-TUBE2/YouTube screenshot)

A new study indicates the discovery of immune cells known as Tregs that could promote healthy hair growth. On the other hand, if the said immune cell is defective or removed, then it will cause hair loss.

The findings of the study were printed in the journal Cell. The scientists were examining the role of Tregs in the skin, and when they removed the Tregs from the skin of the model mice, they had experienced hair loss. The hair did not grow back.

Professor Michael Rosenblum, one of the researchers and an immunologist and dermatologist at the University of California San Francisco, said that human's hair follicles are constantly recycling. Once the hair fell, the whole hair follicle has to grow back, according to Independent.

On the other hand, the researchers discovered that when you knock this immune cell known as Tregs, the hair will not grow anymore. Professor Rosenblum said that it is as if the skin stem cells and Tregs have co-evolved so that the Tregs not only guard the stem cells against inflammation but also take part in their regenerative work. He added that the stem cells rely on the Tregs completely to determine when it is time to start regenerating.

According to the scientists, the defects in Tregs could lead to the immune disease called alopecia areata, in which millions of people all around the globe are suffering from this condition. This triggers hair falls in patches and could also have a role in other types of baldness.

Meanwhile, scientists from the University of Texas Southwestern in Dallas have discovered a protein that could promote hair growth while examining a rare condition called neurofibromatosis type 4, which triggers non-cancerous tumors to grow along the nerves in the body.

This study in September leads to a drug ruxolitinib that could treat the condition alopecia areata. It stimulates regrowth of hair for 75 percent of patients.