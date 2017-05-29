Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple Microsoft iPhone 8 iPhone 8 news

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

World's Largest Optical, Infrared Telescope Is Now Being Constructed

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: May 29, 2017 05:00 AM EDT
 Extremely Large Telescope
The Extremely Large Telescope (ELT) is now being constructed in Chile.
(Photo : Aban Tech/YouTube screenshot)

The world's largest optical and infrared telescope called Extremely Large Telescope (ELT) is now being built in Chile. It aims to explore unknown objects in the universe to augment the development of science and technology.

The enormous telescope is now being constructed by the European Southern Observatory (ESO), which is supported by the U.K.'s Science and Technology Facilities Council (SFTC). Meanwhile, the scientists from Oxford University is in charge of the design and building of its spectrograph known as "HARMONI." This is a tool that is conceptualized to instantaneously capture about 4,000 images with various colors, according to Phys.org.

The Extremely Large Telescope has a main mirror that is about 39 meters in diameter. It is conceptualized to be an adaptive telescope and could correct the atmospheric turbulence.

Niranjan Thatte, the professor of Astrophysics at Oxford's Department of Physics and the Principal Investigator for "HARMONI," said that ELT could be a big leap forward in capability. This means that they will utilize this extremely huge telescope to look for many interesting things about the universe that they have no knowledge of today. He further said that it is the element of exploring the unknown, which makes him excited about the ELT, as noted by Live Mint.

A ceremony was enfolded to celebrate its construction milestone at ESOS' Paranal Residencia in northern Chile. It was highlighted with the attendance the President of the Republic of Chile, Michelle Bachelet Jeria, and the Director General of ESO, Tim DE Zeeuw.

Director General Tim DE Zeeuw said that the ELT will create discoveries that they simply cannot imagine as of this time. He further said that it will surely inspire numerous people around the globe to think about science, technology and the universe. He added that this will bring great benefit to the ESO member states, to Chile and to the rest of the world. 

TagsExtremely Large Telescope, Chile, ESO, European Southern Observatory, Universe, Science & Technology, HARMONI

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Is The 'Cold Spot' A Possible First Evidence Of The Existence Of The Multiverse?

A Massive Magnetic Bridge Between Two Galaxies Observed For The First Time

NASA Provides Detectors For ESA's Euclid Spacecraft To Study Dark Matter And ...

Unraveling The Spectacular New Images Of Millions Of Stars

68% Of The Universe Does Not Exist Because Dark Energy Is A Myth, Study Suggests

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Schiaparelli EDM Lander

Schiaparelli Crash: Europe’s EDM Lander Mission For Mars Was Ill-Prepared To Make Landing
Peru Trekking

Early Humans From Ancient Peru More Advanced Than Originally Thought
NISAR Satellite

NASA And ISRO Team Up To Make World's Most Expensive Earth Monitoring Satellite ‘NISAR’
Australian Square Kilometer Array Pathfinder

Mysterious Signal From Space Detected By Telescope Just Days After It Was Switched On

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. NASA Schedules New Mission To Psyche Asteroid That Is Worth Quadrillion Of Dollars; Asteroid Could Collapse The Global Economy
  2. Earth’s Mantle Has Extra Layer Of Tectonic Plates, 3D Mapping Reveals
  3. Schiaparelli Crash: Europe’s EDM Lander Mission For Mars Was Ill-Prepared To Make Landing
  1. Samsung Recently Unveils Its Stretchable Screen Prototype; New Technology Could Be Used For Wearable Devices
  2. Latest Apple iPad Pro 2 Renders Are Almost Close To Accurate, Designer Benjamin Geskin Claims
  3. Birds, Bees, Critters Are Conscientious, Study Reveals
  4. How Did Whales Get So Big?
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

NASA Budget

NASA Has A $19.1B Budget For The Year 2018; Government Has Complete Trust And Confidence In NASA’s Research And Missions
Tectonics Of Planet Earth

Earth’s Mantle Has Extra Layer Of Tectonic Plates, 3D Mapping Reveals
Donut-Shaped Earth

Earth May Once Have Been Donut Shaped, Study Suggests
Evidence Of Galaxy Merger Discovered At Centaurus A

Scientists Discover Fast-Growing Galaxies From Early Universe
Real Time Analytics