Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple Microsoft Moon iPhone 8

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Humans Returned To A Mysterious Cave Continuously For 4,500 Years Over 45,000 Years Ago, Here’s Why

Sam D
First Posted: May 29, 2017 04:30 AM EDT
 Middle Stone Age Ochre Art In Porc-Epic Cave
Middle Stone Age humans in Ethiopia’s Porc-Epic Cave probably used ochre continuously for at least 4,500 years.
(Photo : WikiAudio/YouTube screenshot)

Forty-five thousand years ago, Middle Stone Age humans found a cave at a limestone cliff’s base in what is now part of Ethiopia. They made the roomy cave, known in modern times as Porc-Epic, into a special type of workshop where they created the world’s first paint. Interestingly, people went on returning to the cave that served as an artist's workshop for 4,500 years, in the course of which they covered its walls in symbols and perhaps also inked their clothes and bodies.

Now, a new study published in PLOS One indicates that Porc-Epic has provided researchers with a new way to know more about the “cultural continuity in the Middle Stone Age.” The research team of paleo scientists sorted more than 4,000 pieces of ochre found in the cave. From the finding, the team has suggested that Porc-Epic is a “rare continuous record of how humans pass on rituals and knowledge across dozens of generations."

According to Ars Technica, the scientists noted that the techniques used to powder the rocks were best suited for art and decoration. Moreover, in the course of 4,500 years, there were changes in the processes used to make the rock powder as well in color choices.

Around 43,000 to 42,000 years ago, during the midpoint of the cave’s use, there was a marked uptick in the ochre amount processed. One of Porc-Epic's great mysteries for scientists is what happened during that peak period when a large number of different shades of ochre was produced, which also indicated that more people were working in the cave. Researchers believe that a change in the environment that made the area hospitable for larger populations or an increased demand in ochre could have contributed to this.

However, what makes the study most incredulous for the researchers is the lack of change, where humans used the cave to create the same type of reddish rocks over four millennia. The team wonders if this is because those Middle Stone Age people perceived colors differently than the modern man.

 

TagsStone Age, Stone Age humans, Middle Stone Age, Porc-Epic Cave, Ochre, Africa, Ethiopia

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

'Ring Of Fire' Eclipse: Africa, South America Plunged Into Darkness On Sunday

The Mysterious 'Fairy Circles' In South Africa Finally Explained?

Ethiopia Is Next Country To Launch Satellite Into Orbit

Young Scientists Breakthrough: Africa's First Ever Private Satellite Is Designed...

Water Availability And Crop Production May Increase In Ethiopia Due To Climate ...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Schiaparelli EDM Lander

Schiaparelli Crash: Europe’s EDM Lander Mission For Mars Was Ill-Prepared To Make Landing
Peru Trekking

Early Humans From Ancient Peru More Advanced Than Originally Thought
NISAR Satellite

NASA And ISRO Team Up To Make World's Most Expensive Earth Monitoring Satellite ‘NISAR’
Australian Square Kilometer Array Pathfinder

Mysterious Signal From Space Detected By Telescope Just Days After It Was Switched On

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. NASA Schedules New Mission To Psyche Asteroid That Is Worth Quadrillion Of Dollars; Asteroid Could Collapse The Global Economy
  2. Earth’s Mantle Has Extra Layer Of Tectonic Plates, 3D Mapping Reveals
  3. Tabby's Star: This Famous, Mysterious Alien Megastructure Star Is Dimming Again
  1. Schiaparelli Crash: Europe’s EDM Lander Mission For Mars Was Ill-Prepared To Make Landing
  2. Samsung Recently Unveils Its Stretchable Screen Prototype; New Technology Could Be Used For Wearable Devices
  3. Latest Apple iPad Pro 2 Renders Are Almost Close To Accurate, Designer Benjamin Geskin Claims
  4. Birds, Bees, Critters Are Conscientious, Study Reveals
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

NASA Budget

NASA Has A $19.1B Budget For The Year 2018; Government Has Complete Trust And Confidence In NASA’s Research And Missions
Tectonics Of Planet Earth

Earth’s Mantle Has Extra Layer Of Tectonic Plates, 3D Mapping Reveals
Donut-Shaped Earth

Earth May Once Have Been Donut Shaped, Study Suggests
Evidence Of Galaxy Merger Discovered At Centaurus A

Scientists Discover Fast-Growing Galaxies From Early Universe
Real Time Analytics