Scientists Discover Why Flamingos Stand On One Leg

Sam D
First Posted: May 29, 2017 04:00 AM EDT
 Flamingos
A recent study has revealed how flamingos are able to maintain their famous one-legged stand.
Flamingos have been known for their prowess to stand on one leg for a major part of their day, even while they are sleeping. Now scientists have solved this long-standing (pun non-intended) mystery of the famous pink birds. New research has shown that it is easier for flamingos to balance on one leg than two as it helps them to save energy and prevent tiredness.

According to Smithsonian, scientists from Georgia Institute of Technology and Emory University have revealed the mechanical secrets that allow flamingos to perch on one limb. The research team has found that no active muscular effort is employed by flamingos when they are on one leg. The one-legged position engages a passive mechanism that allows flamingos to stand even while taking a nap.

To conduct the study, the research team did numerous experiments with both live and dead birds. The research found that even dead flamingos could be made to perch on one limb without any external support. Furthermore, it was seen that dead flamingos cannot stand unsupported on two legs, indicating a greater part played by active muscle force in this posture.

"If you look at the bird from the front, while they are standing on one leg, the foot is directly beneath the body which means that their leg is angled inward," researcher Professor Young-Hui Chang told BBC. “That is the pose you have to strike in order to engage the stay mechanism." The scientists have described the process as a "passive gravitational stay mechanism" in a paper published in the Royal Society journal Biology Letters.

Incidentally, it was previously believed that flamingos took the one-legged stance to help reduce muscle fatigue by alternating from standing on one limb to another. According to another theory, standing on one leg helped flamingos regulate their body temperature.

