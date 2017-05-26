Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple iPhone 8 iPhone 8 news Mars

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Bag Of Moon Dust That NASA Lost To Be Auctioned, Expected To Fetch Millions

Sam D
First Posted: May 26, 2017 06:01 AM EDT
 Moon Dust Bag
For those who have always wanted a piece of the Moon, here is the chance!
(Photo : CBS New York/YouTube screenshot)

A bag of lunar dust is reportedly going to be auctioned and is expected to fetch millions. Interestingly, it is the same bag that the first person to walk on the Moon, Neil Armstrong, had used to collect the very first lunar sample in 1969.

The bag containing the lunar dust has quite some story associated with it, having been on a wild ride for the past nearly 50 years. The Moon bag was mistakenly put up for public auction online and was bought by a Chicago lawyer for a paltry sum of $995 in 2015. The U.S. space agency realized its mistake after the woman had already bought the Moon bag and refused to give it to her. She then sued NASA and was awarded the ownership of the extraterrestrial artifact by a federal judge.

“Since returning to Earth, the moon bag’s erstwhile custodians have included a museum president who was convicted of theft; a woman in Illinois who had the good fortune to stumble upon the bag, mislabeled, at an online auction; and the NASA space center in Texas,” The New York Times reported. The American space agency held the artifact “under lock and key as the United States attorney’s office fought a yearlong legal battle to transfer the bag into government custody.”

The majority of the bag's content was removed by NASA for testing. However, the Moon bag still contains traces of lunar dust. Now, the immensely rare artifact will be put up for an auction by Sotheby’s, where it is expected to fetch anywhere between $2 million and $4 million, according to Chicago Tribune.

The curators at Sotheby’s auction house believe that the artifact will be the only privately held object of its kind in the world because lunar objects obtained by NASA are generally prohibited from being privately owned. "This is a once-in-a-lifetime event," a vice president at Sotheby's in New York, Cassandra Hatton, said. "This transcends space exploration. It's a relic of one of the most historic achievements of humanity." The auction will take place on July 20 to coincide with the 48th anniversary of Apollo 11’s landing on the Moon. The bids for the auction will be taken in-person as well as online and by phone.

TagsMoon, Moon Dust, Lunar Dust, Neil Armstrong, Moon Dust Bag, NASA

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

NASA Schedules New Mission To Psyche Asteroid That Is Worth Quadrillion Of ...

NASA And ISRO Team Up To Make World's Most Expensive Earth Monitoring Satellite...

Trump’s 2018 Budget Here: Axes 5 Earth Science Missions

NASA Has A $19.1B Budget For The Year 2018; Government Has Complete Trust And ...

NASA Discovers Space Bacteria, Names It After Former Indian President APJ Abdul ...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Schiaparelli EDM Lander

Schiaparelli Crash: Europe’s EDM Lander Mission For Mars Was Ill-Prepared To Make Landing
Peru Trekking

Early Humans From Ancient Peru More Advanced Than Originally Thought
NISAR Satellite

NASA And ISRO Team Up To Make World's Most Expensive Earth Monitoring Satellite ‘NISAR’
Australian Square Kilometer Array Pathfinder

Mysterious Signal From Space Detected By Telescope Just Days After It Was Switched On

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Latest Apple iPad Pro 2 Renders Are Almost Close To Accurate, Designer Benjamin Geskin Claims
  2. Samsung Galaxy S8’s Iris Scanner Tricked By A Photo? Easy Steps Of Hacking Iris Scanners Revealed!
  3. Tabby's Star: This Famous, Mysterious Alien Megastructure Star Is Dimming Again
  1. Scientists Discover Fast-Growing Galaxies From Early Universe
  2. Earth’s Mantle Has Extra Layer Of Tectonic Plates, 3D Mapping Reveals
  3. Poor Sleep Patterns Linked To Higher Risk Of Heart Diseases
  4. New Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Leak Shows Dual-Camera Setup; Company Makes Impressive Battery For 4K Display?
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

NASA Budget

NASA Has A $19.1B Budget For The Year 2018; Government Has Complete Trust And Confidence In NASA’s Research And Missions
Tectonics Of Planet Earth

Earth’s Mantle Has Extra Layer Of Tectonic Plates, 3D Mapping Reveals
Donut-Shaped Earth

Earth May Once Have Been Donut Shaped, Study Suggests
Evidence Of Galaxy Merger Discovered At Centaurus A

Scientists Discover Fast-Growing Galaxies From Early Universe
Real Time Analytics