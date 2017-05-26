Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple Moon Google Pixel 2 Microsoft

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Schiaparelli Crash: Europe’s EDM Lander Mission For Mars Was Ill-Prepared To Make Landing

Sam D
First Posted: May 26, 2017 05:54 AM EDT
 Schiaparelli EDM Lander
The European Space Agency has revealed the cause for Schiaparelli spacecraft’s crash on Mars.
(Photo : USA news & more/YouTube screenshot)

The European Space Agency (ESA) has released the results of its inquiry into the Schiaparelli lander crash after investigating the matter for seven months. The EDM lander of the ExoMars program had failed to land successfully on the Red Planet last October.

The investigation done with the help of orbital images and telemetry data has confirmed that the mishap occurred due to a sudden and violent rotation of the module, according to a Phys.org report. This movement made the onboard computer assess that the spacecraft had already landed. Subsequently, it shut down Schiaparelli’s landing thrusters while still far above the Martian surface.

The computer’s telemetry analysis showed that it had mistakenly believed that the lander was on the ground when it was actually thousands of feet in the air. Moreover, the computer had even started its ground program and relaying housekeeping data.

Incidentally, the spacecraft’s crash was actually confirmed with the help of images taken by NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO). It was also established that Schiaparelli’s crash had led to an explosion of its fuel tank, and consequently, the lander was destroyed.

An independent external inquiry headed by ESA’s Inspector General was set up by the space agency to look into the matter, determine the cause of the mishap, and also suggested recommendations to avoid such a scenario again in the future. Incidentally, according to ESA, the landing was successful -- barring the crash, explosion and total loss of the lander.

"Interestingly, had the saturation not occurred and the final stages of landing had been successful, we probably would not have identified the other weak spots that contributed to the mishap," ESA's Director General Jan Woerner had said, as The Guardian reported. "As a direct result of this inquiry we have discovered the areas that require particular attention that will benefit the 2020 mission."

TagsSchiaparelli EDM Lander, Schiaparelli, European Space Agency, ESA, Mars, Red Planet, ExoMars

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Mars Rover Opportunity Is Now Exploring The Ancient Fluid-Carved Perseverance ...

Hubble Space Telescope Detected A New Moon In The Solar System

Saturn’s Moon ‘Titan’ Evolved More Like Mars Than Earth

Martian Surface May Have Been Shaped By Large And Heavy Raindrops

Hubble Spots A Rare Galaxy Duo In The Hare Constellation

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Schiaparelli EDM Lander

Schiaparelli Crash: Europe’s EDM Lander Mission For Mars Was Ill-Prepared To Make Landing
Peru Trekking

Early Humans From Ancient Peru More Advanced Than Originally Thought
NISAR Satellite

NASA And ISRO Team Up To Make World's Most Expensive Earth Monitoring Satellite ‘NISAR’
Australian Square Kilometer Array Pathfinder

Mysterious Signal From Space Detected By Telescope Just Days After It Was Switched On

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Latest Apple iPad Pro 2 Renders Are Almost Close To Accurate, Designer Benjamin Geskin Claims
  2. Samsung Galaxy S8’s Iris Scanner Tricked By A Photo? Easy Steps Of Hacking Iris Scanners Revealed!
  3. Tabby's Star: This Famous, Mysterious Alien Megastructure Star Is Dimming Again
  1. Scientists Discover Fast-Growing Galaxies From Early Universe
  2. Earth’s Mantle Has Extra Layer Of Tectonic Plates, 3D Mapping Reveals
  3. Poor Sleep Patterns Linked To Higher Risk Of Heart Diseases
  4. New Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Leak Shows Dual-Camera Setup; Company Makes Impressive Battery For 4K Display?
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

NASA Budget

NASA Has A $19.1B Budget For The Year 2018; Government Has Complete Trust And Confidence In NASA’s Research And Missions
Tectonics Of Planet Earth

Earth’s Mantle Has Extra Layer Of Tectonic Plates, 3D Mapping Reveals
Donut-Shaped Earth

Earth May Once Have Been Donut Shaped, Study Suggests
Evidence Of Galaxy Merger Discovered At Centaurus A

Scientists Discover Fast-Growing Galaxies From Early Universe
Real Time Analytics