Samsung Recently Unveils Its Stretchable Screen Prototype; New Technology Could Be Used For Wearable Devices

Samsung recently unveiled its new stretchable screen prototype at the Display Week conference.

(Photo : Azeem Khan/YouTube screenshot )

A lot of people are impressed with new Samsung devices because of its top-of-the-line specs and its grand technology. Samsung devices always show a glimpse of the future.

Samsung Display recently unveiled its new stretchable screen at the Display Week conference. The event was all about display technology and it was hosted by the Society for Information Display.

According to Mashable, the South Korean tech giant unveiled its new 9.1-inch screen with dynamic stretchable AMOLED display at the Display Week conference. The new Samsung screen technology lets the display maintain its original image quality while increasing the screen depth for up to 12 mm when the display is pressed. The device is unlike any other flexible screens that are out in the market.

Some flexible screens can only be in one direction, while the new Samsung screen can flex in concave and convex positions. Samsung unveiled a prototype and it is still uncertain when the company will officially release it in the market. The technology used for the screen is a Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Silicon display. This feature helps on deforming the necessary pixels for stretching

As per CNET, Samsung predicts that the stretchable screen technology might be used for wearable devices someday. If the company can perfect the technology, it can be used in several things like information screen tag in a hospital patient's garment to instantly give updates on the patient's medical status. If the texture of the device could be made similar to fabric, it would be comfortable to wear.

Samsung also unveiled its 1.96-inch LCD with a 3,840 x 2,160 4K resolution, which could one day show up in a VR or AR headset. If ever the stretchable prototype involves a design that can be mass-produced, fans expect similar marketing-related delays before it finally ends up in the hands of consumers.