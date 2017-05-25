Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple iPhone 8 update Milky Way iPhone 8

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Earth’s Mantle Has Extra Layer Of Tectonic Plates, 3D Mapping Reveals

Sam D
First Posted: May 25, 2017 06:16 AM EDT
 Tectonics Of Planet Earth
Scientists detect an extra layer of tectonic plates in the mantle of the Earth. (Image used for representation only.)
(Photo : worldethq/YouTube screenshot)

Scientists have discovered an extra layer of tectonic plates in the Earth’s mantle. The newly detected tectonic plates have been found in East Asia and could help in explaining mysterious earthquakes between Fiji and Australia.

A new imaging technique, which uses earthquake data to help scientists visualize the inner structure of the Earth, was used to discover multiple tectonic plates that were subducted 50 to 60 million years ago into the mantle. Incidentally, the Earth's mantle is a 3,000 km (1,864 miles) layer of solid rock that moves like a really thick liquid under the crust. The crust moves along when the mantle moves and that is what causes tectonic plates to shift around.

According to Science Alert, a huge slab of ancient Earth has been imaged under Tonga that is expected to travel almost as fast as the tectonic plates at the surface. Tonga is a tiny island in the Pacific beneath which a majority of the world’s deep earthquakes occur.

"Basically, 90 percent of Earth's deep seismicity (more than 500 km deep) occurs at the Tonga area where we have found our long, flat slab," geologist Jonny Wu of the University of Houston told The Guardian.

The discovery of the tectonic plates could answer many important geological questions, such as what has been causing the Vityaz earthquakes -- the violent, deep earthquakes that have been traced to the mantle between Fiji and Australia. According to the research team, plates sliding in the mantle can lead to deeper earthquakes similar to the process when plates' sliding in the crust causes regular earthquakes.

It should be noted that the research is only preliminary at this point and has not been peer-reviewed. However, according to the scientists, the discovery shows that Earth is hiding a whole lot -- quite a bit of which lurks beneath the surface.

TagsTectonic PlatesEarthquakes, Earthquakes, Tonga Island, Vityaz Earthquakes, Earth's Mantle

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Lava Temperature Inside Earth's Mantle Still As High As 2.5 Billion Years Ago

Japan Wants To Drill Into The Earth’s Mantle Through The Ocean Floor

Listen: Earth Sings Whale Songs

Japan Hit By 7.3 Magnitude Earthquake; Tsunami Threat Alerted Residents

Italy Hit By Another Two Powerful Earthquakes

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Australian Square Kilometer Array Pathfinder

Mysterious Signal From Space Detected By Telescope Just Days After It Was Switched On
Super New Moon Rising - Closest Supermoon Of The Year

Gaze On Supermoon That Will Come Closest To The Earth On May 25, 2017
NISAR Satellite

NASA And ISRO Team Up To Make World's Most Expensive Earth Monitoring Satellite ‘NISAR’
Tectonics Of Planet Earth

Earth’s Mantle Has Extra Layer Of Tectonic Plates, 3D Mapping Reveals

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Latest Apple iPad Pro 2 Renders Are Almost Close To Accurate, Designer Benjamin Geskin Claims
  2. New Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Leak Shows Dual-Camera Setup; Company Makes Impressive Battery For 4K Display?
  3. Tabby's Star: This Famous, Mysterious Alien Megastructure Star Is Dimming Again
  1. iPhone 8 New Leak Shows Vertical Dual-Camera Setup; Bezel-less Design, 3D Sensing Technology And More Features Revealed!
  2. NASA Discovers Space Bacteria, Names It After Former Indian President APJ Abdul Kalam
  3. Earth’s Mantle Has Extra Layer Of Tectonic Plates, 3D Mapping Reveals
  4. Apple MacBook Pro 2017, MacBook Air 2017, iPad Pro 2 & Siri Smart Speaker Likely To Get Announced Next Month
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

NASA: Rising Sea Levels More Dangerous Than Thought

Sea Levels Are Rising Three Times Faster Than Thought, Study Reveals
Solar Eclipse Glasses 2017

Protect Your Eyes For The Great Event With This Solar Eclipse Glasses
Donut-Shaped Earth

Earth May Once Have Been Donut Shaped, Study Suggests
Top 10 Foods High In Fiber

A Diet Rich In Fiber May Reduce The Risk Of Developing Osteoarthritis
Real Time Analytics