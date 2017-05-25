Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple iPhone 8 update Milky Way iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Leaked Prototype Dummy Unit Shows OLED Edge-To-Edge Screen And No Fingerprint Sensor On The Back

Edward
First Posted: May 25, 2017 06:22 AM EDT
 iPhone 8
New leaked dummy unit of iPhone 8 shows no back fingerprint sensor.
(Photo : TechTalkTV/YouTube screenshot)

The new generation of iPhone is just about four months away from being announced. Fans are expecting a lot from iPhone 8 because it is representing the 10th anniversary of iPhone. There have been countless rumors, leaks, speculations and reports flooding the web for several months now. Recent reports claim that Apple will be launching three new smartphones this year. These will be the iPhone 8, iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus.

According to CNET, a rumored prototype video of the iPhone 8 has been spreading online recently. Report claims that it is a non-functional iPhone 8 dummy unit. The unofficial dummy unit gives fans an idea of what could the iPhone 8 possibly look like. The prototype shows an OLED edge-to-edge screen display, vertical dual cameras and a virtual fingerprint sensor.

The Cupertino-based company has not announced anything regarding the iPhone 8. Because of that, a lot of fans are debating on whether the fingerprint sensor of the device will be located on the back or on the front. Some rumors also claim that Apple already found a way to build a fingerprint scanner onto the iPhone 8's screen itself.

As noted by BGR, there is a new leak that shows that the fingerprint scanner is located on the back of the device right below its Apple logo. Nonetheless, tech enthusiasts are not convinced with the leaked photo, because these days it is incredibly simple to Photoshop one button into an image.

Some rumors also claim that the iPhone 8 might sport wireless charging capabilities. The iPhone 8 might also sport 3D recognition sensors and an improved augmented reality functionality. The leaked prototype of iPhone 8 also shows that it will have no home button, but it will still have its functions. The prototype also shows a 2.5D curved glass sandwich design, full-face display and thicker chassis.

TagsApple, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 news, iPhone 8 update, iPhone 8 release date

