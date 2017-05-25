Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple iPhone 8 update Milky Way iPhone 8

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Sony PlayStation Plus June 2017 Free Games List Might Include ‘The Crew’ & ‘Hand Of Fate’; Xbox Games With Gold June 2017 List Announced

Meg K.
First Posted: May 25, 2017 05:10 AM EDT
 PlayStation Plus June 2017 Free Games List
Sony PlayStation Plus June 2017 free games list is expected to include "The Crew" and "Hand of Fate."
(Photo : PlayStation/YouTube screenshot)

PlayStation Plus gamers are always excited to know about the free gaming titles that are offered every month. As the month of May is already on the verge of completion, rumors about the PlayStation Plus free games list for June 2017 has already started hitting the web. Sony is expected to announce the game titles list sometime next week.

According to The Christian Post, one of the titles that might be offered as part of the PlayStation Plus June 2017 free games lineup could be the racing video game "The Crew." It is expected that offering the 2014 released racing game for free could help the game publisher, Ubisoft, to create a hype around the sequel, "The Crew 2," that was announced recently. "The Crew 2" is rumored to get released before March 2018. Notably, Microsoft has already offered "The Crew" for free as part of its Xbox Games with Gold program.

The popular action role-playing video game, "Hand of Fate," is also expected to make it to the PS Plus lineup for June 2017. The gaming title was released back in 2015 by Defiant Development. The game has received a lot of praises from gamers and critics alike. The game's sequel, dubbed as "Hand of Fate 2," is expected to get released sometime later this year.

In related news, Microsoft has already announced the free gaming titles that are being offered to Xbox Live Gold members for Games With Gold in June 2017. The competitive racing game "SpeedRunners" will be available from June 1 until June 30 on Xbox One. The open world adventure game "Watch Dogs" will be available for free from June 16 until July 15 on Xbox One, BGR reported.

"Assassin's Creed III" will be offered starting June 1 until June 15 on Xbox 360 and Xbox One through Backward Compatibility. "Dragon Age: Origins" will also be available for free from June 16 until June 30 on Xbox 360 and Xbox One via Backward Compatibility. Xbox Live Gold members will also be able to play "Phantom Dust" Multiplayer DLC for free from June 1 to June 30 on Xbox One.

TagsPlayStation Plus June 2017 Free Games, PlayStation Plus June 2017 Free Games List, Xbox Games With Gold June 2017, The Crew, Hand of Fate, SpeedRunners, Watch Dogs, Assassin's Creed III, Dragon Age: Origins, Phantom Dust

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

‘Watch Dogs 2’ Latest News, Release, Updates: New Game Tipped To Be Better ...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Australian Square Kilometer Array Pathfinder

Mysterious Signal From Space Detected By Telescope Just Days After It Was Switched On
Super New Moon Rising - Closest Supermoon Of The Year

Gaze On Supermoon That Will Come Closest To The Earth On May 25, 2017
NISAR Satellite

NASA And ISRO Team Up To Make World's Most Expensive Earth Monitoring Satellite ‘NISAR’
Tectonics Of Planet Earth

Earth’s Mantle Has Extra Layer Of Tectonic Plates, 3D Mapping Reveals

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Latest Apple iPad Pro 2 Renders Are Almost Close To Accurate, Designer Benjamin Geskin Claims
  2. New Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Leak Shows Dual-Camera Setup; Company Makes Impressive Battery For 4K Display?
  3. Tabby's Star: This Famous, Mysterious Alien Megastructure Star Is Dimming Again
  1. iPhone 8 New Leak Shows Vertical Dual-Camera Setup; Bezel-less Design, 3D Sensing Technology And More Features Revealed!
  2. NASA Discovers Space Bacteria, Names It After Former Indian President APJ Abdul Kalam
  3. Earth’s Mantle Has Extra Layer Of Tectonic Plates, 3D Mapping Reveals
  4. Apple MacBook Pro 2017, MacBook Air 2017, iPad Pro 2 & Siri Smart Speaker Likely To Get Announced Next Month
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

NASA: Rising Sea Levels More Dangerous Than Thought

Sea Levels Are Rising Three Times Faster Than Thought, Study Reveals
Solar Eclipse Glasses 2017

Protect Your Eyes For The Great Event With This Solar Eclipse Glasses
Donut-Shaped Earth

Earth May Once Have Been Donut Shaped, Study Suggests
Top 10 Foods High In Fiber

A Diet Rich In Fiber May Reduce The Risk Of Developing Osteoarthritis
Real Time Analytics