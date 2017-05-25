Sony PlayStation Plus June 2017 Free Games List Might Include ‘The Crew’ & ‘Hand Of Fate’; Xbox Games With Gold June 2017 List Announced

Sony PlayStation Plus June 2017 free games list is expected to include "The Crew" and "Hand of Fate."

(Photo : PlayStation/YouTube screenshot)

PlayStation Plus gamers are always excited to know about the free gaming titles that are offered every month. As the month of May is already on the verge of completion, rumors about the PlayStation Plus free games list for June 2017 has already started hitting the web. Sony is expected to announce the game titles list sometime next week.

According to The Christian Post, one of the titles that might be offered as part of the PlayStation Plus June 2017 free games lineup could be the racing video game "The Crew." It is expected that offering the 2014 released racing game for free could help the game publisher, Ubisoft, to create a hype around the sequel, "The Crew 2," that was announced recently. "The Crew 2" is rumored to get released before March 2018. Notably, Microsoft has already offered "The Crew" for free as part of its Xbox Games with Gold program.

The popular action role-playing video game, "Hand of Fate," is also expected to make it to the PS Plus lineup for June 2017. The gaming title was released back in 2015 by Defiant Development. The game has received a lot of praises from gamers and critics alike. The game's sequel, dubbed as "Hand of Fate 2," is expected to get released sometime later this year.

In related news, Microsoft has already announced the free gaming titles that are being offered to Xbox Live Gold members for Games With Gold in June 2017. The competitive racing game "SpeedRunners" will be available from June 1 until June 30 on Xbox One. The open world adventure game "Watch Dogs" will be available for free from June 16 until July 15 on Xbox One, BGR reported.

"Assassin's Creed III" will be offered starting June 1 until June 15 on Xbox 360 and Xbox One through Backward Compatibility. "Dragon Age: Origins" will also be available for free from June 16 until June 30 on Xbox 360 and Xbox One via Backward Compatibility. Xbox Live Gold members will also be able to play "Phantom Dust" Multiplayer DLC for free from June 1 to June 30 on Xbox One.