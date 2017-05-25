Protect Your Eyes For The Great Event With This Solar Eclipse Glasses

The solar eclipse glasses must be ISO-approved.

(Photo : Jason Lewin/YouTube screenshot)

The Great American Total Solar Eclipse is just 88 days away. One of the gears you need to witness in this great event is a pair of eclipse glasses that could protect your eyes.

Of course, it is not just the regular eyeglasses. You must have a new pair of solar eclipse glasses that can protect your eyes from burning your retinas that might cause irreparable damage to your eyes. So, what you need to know about this solar eclipse glasses?

When you are buying a solar eclipse glasses, look for the labels. It is not enough that the glasses are labeled as a solar viewer. Instead, it must be labeled ISO or International Organization for Standardization. This organization enforces and writes safety and quality standards for things such as eyewear, food production, health care, among others, according to Space.com.

The ISO-approved solar eclipse glasses have the following safety requirements:

There must be no defects like bubbles, scratches and dents on the filters.

The percentage of Sun's light that must be must be transferred to the filters must not be more than 0.00032 percent.

The handheld viewers must cover both eyes.

The labels on the viewers must have the name of the manufacturer including the safety instructions and warnings of inappropriate use.

The solar filters of the ISO-approved solar eclipse glasses are mostly manufactured by AtsroSolar and Thousand Oaks Optical, according to Rick Fienberg, the press officer for the American Astronomical Society (AAS). He also recommends buying them from Rainbow Symphony or the American Paper Optics.

Having the right solar eclipse glasses could protect your eyes from radiation as well as enjoy this rare phenomenon. Grab them now!

Meanwhile, the Great America Total Eclipse will occur on Aug. 21, 2017. With this phenomenon, the Moon will line up with the Sun in the Earth's daytime. This will trigger darkness for a period as the Moon will cover the Sun. This will start after 9 a.m. PDT on the west coast and will slip off the east coast of the United States before 10 p.m. EDT, according to Weather Network.