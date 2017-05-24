Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple Google Pixel 2 Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Milky Way

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Chocolate Could Decrease Risk Of Irregular Heartbeat, According To Study

Brooke James
First Posted: May 24, 2017 06:02 AM EDT
 Chocolate Bars
James Cadbury's chocolate company 'Love Cocoa' pop up stall at Old Street Underground station on April 5, 2017 in London, United Kingdom.
(Photo : Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

People eat chocolates to feel happy, but there are more benefits to consuming these delectable treats than just an emotional placebo. Researchers say that consuming moderate amounts can significantly lower the risk of atrial fibrillation (AF).

AF, as it is known, is a common and dangerous type of irregular heartbeat. In AF, the heart's two upper chambers do not beat at the same pace as the lower chambers, resulting in an irregular heart rhythm. This condition increases the risk of strokes, heart failure and cognitive impairment.

Elizabeth Mostofsky, lead author of the study published in the journal Heart, said, "Our study adds to the accumulating evidence on the health benefits of moderate chocolate intake and highlights the importance of behavioral factors for potentially lowering the risk of arrhythmias."

Live Science noted that researchers found that adults who ate chocolate at least once a month or more had up to 20 percent lower rates of AF than those who rarely consume the sweets. The strongest overall effects of chocolate consumption can be seen in men and women who eat an ounce of chocolate two to six times per week. This is equivalent to about three or four individual Dove Bar squares.

While the study does not prove a cause-and-effect relationship between eating chocolate and lowered risk of atrial fibrillation, it is possible that compounds in chocolates -- flavonoids -- could play a role. These compounds are known for their anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. They may limit the stickiness of the blood and could therefore lead to less scarring of connective tissues, which then leads to lessening the possibility of AF.

Of course, the study also has limitations. However, because of the fact that 25 percent of adults can develop AF over the course of their lifetime, there is a need to identify other factors surrounding the ailment, including lifestyle factors, to lower the risk of the disease.

Tagschocolate bars, Health, chocolate for health, Atrial Fibrillation, Irregular Heartbeat

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

The Connection Between Heart Fibrillation And Abrupt Changes In Action Potential...

Paleo Diet: Did Ancient People Consume More Plants, Carbs Than Previously ...

Intermittent Fasting As Fountain Of Youth: Weight Loss, Brain Health And Other ...

Female Doctors Are Better, Fewer Deaths Among Patients, Study Says

Women Are Less Disrupted By Music Than Men, New Study Says

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Spacewalk

Successful Spacewalk! NASA Astronauts Carry Out Urgent Repairs At Space Station
Australian Square Kilometer Array Pathfinder

Mysterious Signal From Space Detected By Telescope Just Days After It Was Switched On
Perseverance Valley

Mars Rover Opportunity Is Now Exploring The Ancient Fluid-Carved Perseverance Valley
Super New Moon Rising - Closest Supermoon Of The Year

Gaze On Supermoon That Will Come Closest To The Earth On May 25, 2017

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Apple MacBook Pro 2017, MacBook Air 2017, iPad Pro 2 & Siri Smart Speaker Likely To Get Announced Next Month
  2. NASA Discovers Space Bacteria, Names It After Former Indian President APJ Abdul Kalam
  3. Latest Apple iPad Pro 2 Renders Are Almost Close To Accurate, Designer Benjamin Geskin Claims
  1. Microsoft Recently Unveils Holographic Near-Eye Displays For Virtual And Augmented Reality
  2. iPhone 8 New Leak Shows Vertical Dual-Camera Setup; Bezel-less Design, 3D Sensing Technology And More Features Revealed!
  3. Is The 'Cold Spot' A Possible First Evidence Of The Existence Of The Multiverse?
  4. Catastrophic Volcanoes May Have Caused Earth’s First Mass Scale Extinction, Annihilating 80% Of Existing Species
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Donut-Shaped Earth

Earth May Once Have Been Donut Shaped, Study Suggests
Milky Way's Antimatter

Mystery Of Milky Way’s Antimatter Solved: Here Is What It Is
Scientists Discover Intelligence Gene Network

Scientists Identify 52 Genes Linked To Intelligence
Sherpas: The True Heroes Of Mount Everest

How Do 'Himalayan Sherpas' Overcome Hypoxia In The Famous Mount Everest? A New Study Reveals
Real Time Analytics