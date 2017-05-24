Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple Google Pixel 2 Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Milky Way

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

How Did Whales Get So Big?

Brooke James
First Posted: May 24, 2017 05:40 AM EDT
 The American Museum Of Natural History's Annual Winter Dance
Overview of the blue whale in the Milstein Hall of Ocean Life during the American Museum of Natural History's Winter Dance.
(Photo : Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

Scientists say that there is so much about the oceans that humans are yet to discover. What they do know only led to more questions and few have answers. Then there are whales -- massive, mysterious creatures -- that turned out to be less massive than how people know them now.

According to a recent study, it seems that a few million years ago, the largest whales averaged at about 15 feet long. They are not minuscule but they are not gargantuan either. Seemingly overnight, though, toothless baleen whales grew larger.

Today, a blue whale could go as long as 100 feet -- and considered to be the largest creature ever to have been on Earth. The skulls of this kind of whales alone are bigger than mini vans and could fit more than five people inside.

Lead author Graham Slater noted that whales seem to have changed "in the blink of an evolutionary eye." It seems that this change occurred during the ice ages, thanks to the change in the oceans and whale food supplies.

With the help of fossil records, scientists were able to create a family tree for baleen whales. The Washington Post noted that the list today includes massive species such as blue whales, humpback whales and right whales. Computer simulations and knowledge on evolution led the scientists to believe that smaller species became extinct somewhere around a few hundred thousand years ago to 4.5 million years ago.

The study, published in the Proceedings of the Royal Society B, noted that the size of whales started changing as the poles got colder and the ice expanded. At the point, cold water went deeper and moved closer to the equator. The whales then became exposed to a lot of food most of the time -- like a person going to eat-all-you-can buffets every day instead of buying single-serving-sized food.

"If you are a whale, the easiest way to take advantage of dense but sparsely available resources is to get big. If you are big, you basically can get more miles to the gallon," Slater shared.

Tagsancient creatures, Whales, baleen whales

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

A Mysterious Massive Creature Washed Up On The Shore Of Indonesian Island

Whale And Boat Collisions: More Common Than Thought

Large Group Of Humpback Whales Baffles Scientists

Satellites Are Used To Keep Track Of The Population Of Whales From Space

Mysterious 'Alien Call' Has Been Recorded Below The Earth's Surface; Experts Try...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Spacewalk

Successful Spacewalk! NASA Astronauts Carry Out Urgent Repairs At Space Station
Australian Square Kilometer Array Pathfinder

Mysterious Signal From Space Detected By Telescope Just Days After It Was Switched On
Perseverance Valley

Mars Rover Opportunity Is Now Exploring The Ancient Fluid-Carved Perseverance Valley
Super New Moon Rising - Closest Supermoon Of The Year

Gaze On Supermoon That Will Come Closest To The Earth On May 25, 2017

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Apple MacBook Pro 2017, MacBook Air 2017, iPad Pro 2 & Siri Smart Speaker Likely To Get Announced Next Month
  2. NASA Discovers Space Bacteria, Names It After Former Indian President APJ Abdul Kalam
  3. Microsoft Recently Unveils Holographic Near-Eye Displays For Virtual And Augmented Reality
  1. Latest Apple iPad Pro 2 Renders Are Almost Close To Accurate, Designer Benjamin Geskin Claims
  2. iPhone 8 New Leak Shows Vertical Dual-Camera Setup; Bezel-less Design, 3D Sensing Technology And More Features Revealed!
  3. Is The 'Cold Spot' A Possible First Evidence Of The Existence Of The Multiverse?
  4. Catastrophic Volcanoes May Have Caused Earth’s First Mass Scale Extinction, Annihilating 80% Of Existing Species
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Donut-Shaped Earth

Earth May Once Have Been Donut Shaped, Study Suggests
Milky Way's Antimatter

Mystery Of Milky Way’s Antimatter Solved: Here Is What It Is
Scientists Discover Intelligence Gene Network

Scientists Identify 52 Genes Linked To Intelligence
Sherpas: The True Heroes Of Mount Everest

How Do 'Himalayan Sherpas' Overcome Hypoxia In The Famous Mount Everest? A New Study Reveals
Real Time Analytics