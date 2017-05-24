Apple iPhone 9 Rumors: 2018 iPhone Could Be Largest Ever With 6.46-inch OLED Display

Apple has reportedly inked a deal with Samsung to supply OLED panels for the iPhone 9.

(Photo : ConceptsiPhone/YouTube screenshot)

While Apple is still months away from unveiling the highly anticipated iPhone 8, rumors about iPhone 9 have already begun hitting the internet. Notably, Apple is going to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the much loved iPhone this year with the release of iPhone 8.

According to MacRumors, a new report coming from The Investor suggests that Apple has already inked a deal with Samsung to supply OLED panels for the iPhone 9 that is expected to launch some time next year. The Apple iPhone 8 is also rumored to feature OLED displays supplied by Samsung.

The rumor has its origin from supply chain sources with insider knowledge of the agreement between Apple and Samsung. As per the report, Apple will roll out the iPhone 9 in two size variants of 5.28-inch and 6.46-inch. If the report turns out to be true, then the 6.46-inch iPhone 9 will be the largest iPhone ever. The current iPhone 7 features a 4.7-inch display, while the bigger iPhone 7 Plus flaunts a 5.5-inch display.

According to GSMArena, the Korea-based tech giant will ship 80 million OLED displays for the iPhone 8 this year. The shipment number is expected to double to at least 180 million units for the 2018 Apple iPhone 9. Other than the OLED display sizes, no other information is currently available about the Apple iPhone 9. As the iPhone 9 rumors still remain unconfirmed, readers are advised not to take the information very seriously.

In related news, the iPad maker is expected to launch three new iPhones in September this year including the iPhone 8, the 7s and 7s Plus. What is interesting to note is that the KGI Securities analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, has predicted that the iPhone 8 could launch with a starting price tag of over $1,000. The hefty rise in price could be because of the new and impressive features that are expected to come on board.