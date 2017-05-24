Latest Apple iPad Pro 2 Renders Are Almost Close To Accurate, Designer Benjamin Geskin Claims

Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro 2 renders suggest the upcoming device will not come completely bezel-less.

(Photo : BTechTalk/YouTube screenshot)

Apple's highly anticipated iPad Pro 2 is currently the subject of most of the rumor reports hitting the web. It is expected that the Silicon Valley-based tech giant will take the wraps off its latest tablet, possibly dubbed as the iPad Pro 2, at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2017 event next month. A lot of renders of the next-gen Apple tablet have already been spotted online.

According to Apple Insider, the latest renders of the upcoming Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro 2 coming from graphic designer Benjamin Geskin suggest that the upcoming device will not come completely bezel-less. Notably, Geskin is the one who posted a couple of pictures showcasing the leaked cases of the 10.5-inch iPad Pro 2 earlier this week.

10.5-inch iPad Pro | Updated Render pic.twitter.com/5j4T614nO9 — Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) May 23, 2017

The alleged pictures of the Apple iPad Pro 2 confirm the existence of three microphones: one at the top rear and the other two on top between the speaker grilles. The renders suggest that the upcoming tablet will feature 19 mm top and bottom bezels and 7 mm side bezels. Quad-speaker audio is also expected to be on board, ValueWalk reported.

Exclusive: 10.5‑inch iPad Pro (The model that case manufacturers received from the factory) 100% confirmed. Already in mass production. pic.twitter.com/5S9xNTLuZl — Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) May 23, 2017

As far as the Apple iPad Pro 2's dimension is concerned, the device appears to be around 7.1 inches wide, 0.25 inch thick and 10.3 inches tall. Although Geskin has claimed that the latest renders are very much accurate, readers are advised to take the information with a hefty pinch of salt.

Previous rumors suggest that Apple iPad Pro 2's specs list will include an A10X processor for a faster performance, a secondary Touch Bar display, iOS 10.3 out-of-the-box, a 12-megapixel rear camera with auto HDR, 4K video recording, 63-pixel Panorama and live photos features and a display-embedded fingerprint sensor.

It is expected that the iPad Pro successor will be announced during Apple's June 5 keynote that will kick off at 10 a.m. Pacific Time.