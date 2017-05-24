Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple Google Pixel 2 Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Milky Way

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Scientists Identify 52 Genes Linked To Intelligence

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: May 24, 2017 04:51 AM EDT
 Scientists Discover Intelligence Gene Network
The scientists discovered 52 genes linked to intelligence including SHANK3 and FOXO3, among others.
(Photo : TheLipTV2/YouTube screenshot)

The scientists have discovered 52 genes linked to human intelligence and there could be thousands more awaiting discovery. These findings could lead to starting new experiments involving biological basis of reasoning and problem-solving. It could also aid the researchers to know which interventions are efficient for children who are struggling to learn.

The findings of the discovery were printed in the journal Nature Genetics. The study was led by Danielle Posthuma, a geneticist at Vrije (Free) University in Amsterdam, and other colleagues. Posthuma said that the findings give new information into the genetic architecture of intelligence, according to Inc.

The study involved over 78,000 adults and children. All of them are Europeans including Britain's BioBank, which is the sampling and examining the whole genomes of volunteers and the database of exceptionally intelligent people and studies of twins. The scientists utilized two kinds of genome-wide analysis to identify genes linked to intelligence. The results showed the discovery of 52 genes that include 40, which are new discoveries, linking them to intelligence.

The researchers stated that the identified genes are mostly in brain tissue, and the pathway analysis suggests that involvement of genes regulating cell development. Their calculations show that the present results explain up to 4.8 percent of the variance in intelligence.

The scientists also found that genes accounted for about 70 percent of the variation in education levels among the people that were examined. In the past studies, they indicate that half a person's intelligence is inherited and the other half to other factors including the environment.

Some of the discovered genes are called SHANK3 and FOXO3. SHANK3 develops the formation of synapses -- the connection between brain cells. Once this gene is altered, it might cause autism spectrum disorder and schizophrenia-type 15. Meanwhile, FOXO3 is linked to brain cell death and associated with longevity. Some other genes are linked to Alzheimer's disease and obesity. The remaining genes are for examination and may take years to know how they affect intelligence, disease and other traits, according to NBC News.

TagsGenes, Intelligence, Problem Solving, reasoning, brain tissue

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

The Genetics Behind Sexual Dimorphism Unraveled By Scientists

Some Life Continues In The Body Two Days After Death, Study Reveals

Inuit People Living In The Arctic Are Adapted To Cold, Thanks To Their TBX15 And...

Seahorse: Genetic Secrets Revealed; Scientists Sequence Genetic Genome Of This ...

Alcoholism Cure: Gene That Limits Desire To Drink Alcohol Finally Found

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Spacewalk

Successful Spacewalk! NASA Astronauts Carry Out Urgent Repairs At Space Station
Australian Square Kilometer Array Pathfinder

Mysterious Signal From Space Detected By Telescope Just Days After It Was Switched On
Perseverance Valley

Mars Rover Opportunity Is Now Exploring The Ancient Fluid-Carved Perseverance Valley
Super New Moon Rising - Closest Supermoon Of The Year

Gaze On Supermoon That Will Come Closest To The Earth On May 25, 2017

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Apple MacBook Pro 2017, MacBook Air 2017, iPad Pro 2 & Siri Smart Speaker Likely To Get Announced Next Month
  2. NASA Discovers Space Bacteria, Names It After Former Indian President APJ Abdul Kalam
  3. Microsoft Recently Unveils Holographic Near-Eye Displays For Virtual And Augmented Reality
  1. Latest Apple iPad Pro 2 Renders Are Almost Close To Accurate, Designer Benjamin Geskin Claims
  2. iPhone 8 New Leak Shows Vertical Dual-Camera Setup; Bezel-less Design, 3D Sensing Technology And More Features Revealed!
  3. Is The 'Cold Spot' A Possible First Evidence Of The Existence Of The Multiverse?
  4. Catastrophic Volcanoes May Have Caused Earth’s First Mass Scale Extinction, Annihilating 80% Of Existing Species
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Donut-Shaped Earth

Earth May Once Have Been Donut Shaped, Study Suggests
Milky Way's Antimatter

Mystery Of Milky Way’s Antimatter Solved: Here Is What It Is
Scientists Discover Intelligence Gene Network

Scientists Identify 52 Genes Linked To Intelligence
Sherpas: The True Heroes Of Mount Everest

How Do 'Himalayan Sherpas' Overcome Hypoxia In The Famous Mount Everest? A New Study Reveals
Real Time Analytics