Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple Google Pixel 2 Google Pixel 2 Update Milky Way

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

NASA Discovers Space Bacteria, Names It After Former Indian President APJ Abdul Kalam

Sam D
First Posted: May 24, 2017 04:44 AM EDT
 Solibacillus kalamii
A type of bacteria found only on the space station has been named after APJ Abdul Kalam.
(Photo : all in one/YouTube screenshot)

NASA scientists have reportedly named a newly discovered organism as Solibacillus kalamii in honor of the late President of India, APJ Abdul Kalam, who was also a renowned aerospace scientist. The organism is a form of bacteria that is only found on the International Space Station (ISS).

"The name of the bacterium is Solibacillus kalamii, the species name is after Dr. Abdul Kalam and genus name is Solibacillus, which is a spore forming bacteria," senior research scientist, Biotechnology and Planetary Protection Group at JPL, Dr. Kasthuri Venkateswaran said. "I am reasonably sure it has hitchhiked to the space station on board some cargo and then survived the hostile conditions of space," as he is quoted by India Today.

New bacteria are usually named after celebrated scientists and Venkateswaran wanted to name one after Dr. Kalam, who was also a fellow Indian from the same state of Tamil Nadu that the JPL senior research scientist belongs to. Incidentally, the former President of India had his early training at the American space agency in 1963, after which he set up the first rocket-launching facility in Kerala, India.

The Solibacillus kalamii bacteria was detected on the space station’s filters that remained on the orbiting lab for 40 months, Jagran Josh reported. The filter is a high-efficiency particulate arrestance (HEPA) filter that is a part of the regular cleaning and housekeeping system on the space station. The discovery of the bacteria was published only this year in the International Journal of Systematic and Evolutionary Microbiology after analysis of the filter at JPL.

According to Venkateswaran, the flying laboratory that orbits 400 kilometers (248.5 miles) above Earth is home to several types of fungi and bacteria. He also added that the bacteria is not a type of extraterrestrial life or ET, though it is found only on the space station. Among his many responsibilities, Venkateswaran has to monitor the bug levels on the orbiting laboratory and also make sure that all spacecraft that travel to other planets are free of terrestrial bugs.

TagsAPJ Abdul Kalam, President of India, NASA, international space station, Solibacillus kalamii

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

NASA Has A $19.1B Budget For The Year 2018; Government Has Complete Trust And ...

Successful Spacewalk! NASA Astronauts Carry Out Urgent Repairs At Space Station

NASA’s Kepler Space Telescope Gathers Data Of TRAPPIST-1 System’s Outermost ...

Emergency Spacewalk On ISS Set By NASA

Hubble Space Telescope Detected A New Moon In The Solar System

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Spacewalk

Successful Spacewalk! NASA Astronauts Carry Out Urgent Repairs At Space Station
Australian Square Kilometer Array Pathfinder

Mysterious Signal From Space Detected By Telescope Just Days After It Was Switched On
Perseverance Valley

Mars Rover Opportunity Is Now Exploring The Ancient Fluid-Carved Perseverance Valley
Super New Moon Rising - Closest Supermoon Of The Year

Gaze On Supermoon That Will Come Closest To The Earth On May 25, 2017

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Apple MacBook Pro 2017, MacBook Air 2017, iPad Pro 2 & Siri Smart Speaker Likely To Get Announced Next Month
  2. NASA Discovers Space Bacteria, Names It After Former Indian President APJ Abdul Kalam
  3. Latest Apple iPad Pro 2 Renders Are Almost Close To Accurate, Designer Benjamin Geskin Claims
  1. Microsoft Recently Unveils Holographic Near-Eye Displays For Virtual And Augmented Reality
  2. iPhone 8 New Leak Shows Vertical Dual-Camera Setup; Bezel-less Design, 3D Sensing Technology And More Features Revealed!
  3. Is The 'Cold Spot' A Possible First Evidence Of The Existence Of The Multiverse?
  4. Catastrophic Volcanoes May Have Caused Earth’s First Mass Scale Extinction, Annihilating 80% Of Existing Species
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Donut-Shaped Earth

Earth May Once Have Been Donut Shaped, Study Suggests
Milky Way's Antimatter

Mystery Of Milky Way’s Antimatter Solved: Here Is What It Is
Scientists Discover Intelligence Gene Network

Scientists Identify 52 Genes Linked To Intelligence
Sherpas: The True Heroes Of Mount Everest

How Do 'Himalayan Sherpas' Overcome Hypoxia In The Famous Mount Everest? A New Study Reveals
Real Time Analytics