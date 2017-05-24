Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple Google Pixel 2 Google Pixel 2 Update Milky Way

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Earth May Once Have Been Donut Shaped, Study Suggests

Sam D
First Posted: May 24, 2017 05:00 AM EDT
 Donut-Shaped Earth
The Earth may not always have had the spherical shape that it has now.
(Photo : stardust4ever/YouTube screenshot)

The Earth may have not always been the round and spherical object that humans equate it with today. According to a new study, the planet may once have been a “spinning, donut-shaped mass of hot, vaporized rock.” The proposed new type of planetary object has been called synestia.

According to a Zee News report, a synestia is a spinning planetary world that is created when planet-sized objects collide with each other. Scientists currently believe that rocky planets like Venus, Earth and Mars formed in a young solar system when smaller objects collided with each other. The collisions took place with such force and violence that the resulting bodies melted and partially vaporized. Subsequently, they cooled and solidified to become the spherical planets that they are today.

The research team modeled what happens when Earth-sized rocky planets smash into other large objects with high momentum and energy. To conduct the study, “We looked at the statistics of giant impacts and found that they can form a completely new structure,” scientist Sarah Stewart said, as reported by The Indian Express.

Based on the study, the researchers discovered that planet-sized objects could create a new and much larger structure like an indented disk over a range of high temperatures and momenta -- rather like a donut with its center filled. The object is mostly vaporized rock that has no solid or liquid surface. The key to a synestia formation is that some of the material from the structure go into orbit.

According to the researchers, most planets may possibly experience collisions that could create a synestia at some point of their formation. Moreover, for a planet like Earth, the synestia state would not last for a long time -- at the most a hundred years. After this time period, the planet would have lost enough heat to condense back into a solid object. The research team also added that the case is different for hotter or larger objects such as stars or gas giant planets, where the synestia state can last for a longer time.

TagsEarth, Synestia

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Gaze On Supermoon That Will Come Closest To The Earth On May 25, 2017

Saturn’s Moon ‘Titan’ Evolved More Like Mars Than Earth

Ganymede: The Largest Moon Once Thought To Have More Water Than Earth And Have ...

Leave Earth! Stephen Hawking Warns Humans To Colonize Another Planet In 100 ...

This Is How The Earth Looks Through Saturn’s Rings

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Spacewalk

Successful Spacewalk! NASA Astronauts Carry Out Urgent Repairs At Space Station
Australian Square Kilometer Array Pathfinder

Mysterious Signal From Space Detected By Telescope Just Days After It Was Switched On
Perseverance Valley

Mars Rover Opportunity Is Now Exploring The Ancient Fluid-Carved Perseverance Valley
Super New Moon Rising - Closest Supermoon Of The Year

Gaze On Supermoon That Will Come Closest To The Earth On May 25, 2017

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Apple MacBook Pro 2017, MacBook Air 2017, iPad Pro 2 & Siri Smart Speaker Likely To Get Announced Next Month
  2. NASA Discovers Space Bacteria, Names It After Former Indian President APJ Abdul Kalam
  3. Latest Apple iPad Pro 2 Renders Are Almost Close To Accurate, Designer Benjamin Geskin Claims
  1. Microsoft Recently Unveils Holographic Near-Eye Displays For Virtual And Augmented Reality
  2. iPhone 8 New Leak Shows Vertical Dual-Camera Setup; Bezel-less Design, 3D Sensing Technology And More Features Revealed!
  3. Is The 'Cold Spot' A Possible First Evidence Of The Existence Of The Multiverse?
  4. Catastrophic Volcanoes May Have Caused Earth’s First Mass Scale Extinction, Annihilating 80% Of Existing Species
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Donut-Shaped Earth

Earth May Once Have Been Donut Shaped, Study Suggests
Milky Way's Antimatter

Mystery Of Milky Way’s Antimatter Solved: Here Is What It Is
Scientists Discover Intelligence Gene Network

Scientists Identify 52 Genes Linked To Intelligence
Sherpas: The True Heroes Of Mount Everest

How Do 'Himalayan Sherpas' Overcome Hypoxia In The Famous Mount Everest? A New Study Reveals
Real Time Analytics