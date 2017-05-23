Updated Hot Tags NASA Google Pixel 2 Moon Apple Earth

Analyst Predicts iPhone 8 Price; Images Of Leaked Metal Molds Show No Cutout For Fingerprint Sensor

Edward
First Posted: May 23, 2017 06:00 AM EDT
 iPhone 8
Recent leaked images show that there is no cutout for a fingerprint sensor on the back of the iPhone 8.
(Photo : EverythingApplePro/YouTube screenshot)

Several fans might be tired of seeing render after render of the Apple's flagship phone, the iPhone 8. Recent reports claim that the Apple's 10th anniversary iPhone would have a major design overhaul and it might likely affect its price. iPhones are expensive devices, but will this year's model be expensive?

According to 9To5Mac, UBS analyst Steven Milunovich predicts that the iPhone 8 price will start at $870 and will max out for around $1,070. Milunovich earlier claimed that the iPhone 8 price might start at a $1,000 price point. Milunovich also said that the $1,070 price might be the model with a 256GB storage in it, but it is still unclear what would the $870 get.

Apple is expected to launch three new devices this year: the iPhone 8, iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus. Recent rumors claim that the iPhone might sport a vertical dual-lens camera setup. It might also carry the 2X optical zoom capabilities of the iPhone 7 Plus. Some rumors also claim that the device might feature 3D sensors.

As per BGR, there are leaked images of the purported metal molds of the iPhone 8, iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus. The images show that there is no cutout for a fingerprint sensor on the back of the iPhone 8. So it seems that Apple must have finally found a way to integrate its fingerprint sensor underneath its OLED display.

Apple is also planning to make a bezel-less design for the iPhone 8. Because Apple is making the display larger, the company will be forced to remove the home button of the iPhone 8.

Fans do not need to worry because the home button's features will still be there. Most of the iPhone 8's home button functions will be relegated to the display via 3D Touch. In addition, the device is also expected to come with a new augmented reality feature.

