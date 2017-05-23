Updated Hot Tags NASA Google Pixel 2 Moon Apple Earth

Health Watch: Smoking 'Light' Cigarettes Increases The Risk Of Developing Lung Cancer

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: May 23, 2017 04:51 AM EDT
 Are Light Cigarettes A Healthier Option For Smokers?
Smoking light cigarettes could be more dangerous and could lead in acquiring lung cancer, according to a new study.
A new study indicates that smoking "light" cigarettes with ventilated filters could have increased the risk of acquiring lung cancer type known as adenocarcinoma. The scientists have been examining why the rates of this common type of cancer had increased in the last 50 years.

The study was led by researchers from The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center--Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute and five other universities/cancer centers. They discovered that lung adenocarcinoma is now the most common type of lung cancer as it had increased over the last 50 years, according to EurekAlert.

The team also found the link between the lung adenocarcinoma and the light cigarettes. These cigarettes with tiny holes in their filters were presented about 50 years ago and seen as a healthier "low tar" option. On the other hand, the scientists theorized that these holes could allow smokers to inhale more fumes that have higher levels of cancer-causing chemicals and other contaminants.

Dr. Peter Shields, the lead author of the study from The Ohio State University, said that in their data, it shows a clear relationship between the addition of ventilation holes to cigarettes and the increasing rates of lung adenocarcinoma seen over the past 20 years. He further said that what is especially bothering is that the holes are still added to virtually all cigarettes smoked today, as noted by Metro.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized to regulate the manufacture, distribution and marketing of tobacco products through the family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act in 2009. The scientists are urging now the FDA to take immediate action to regulate the use of ventilation holes up to completely banning the holes.

Dr. Shields said that such an action could drive down the use and toxicity of conventional cigarettes. It could also drive smokers to either quit or use less harmful products.

