Updated Hot Tags NASA Google Pixel 2 Moon Apple Earth

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Naked Singularity Could Exist In Three-Dimensional Space

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: May 23, 2017 04:56 AM EDT
 A Five-Dimensional Black Hole Could Break The Theory Of Relativity
Physicists predicted the existence of naked singularity in three-dimensional universe.
(Photo : Science and Life/YouTube screenshot)

Physicists have long been baffled on the existence of naked singularity as thought to have existed at the center of black holes and hidden in view in general relativity. Recently, the scientists have predicted that naked singularity could exist in highly curved three-dimensional space.

The findings of the discovery were published in the journal Physical Review Letters. The study was led by scientists from the University of Cambridge. They used computer simulations to foresee the existence of the naked singularity.

A naked singularity is defined as a gravitational singularity without an event horizon. In general relativity, this singularity is found in the black hole, in which the singularity is bounded by the event horizon. The gravitational force of the singularity is powerful that even light cannot escape. Its existence is significant because with its existence, the collapse of an object to infinite density could be observed.

In the study, the scientists predict the presence of naked singularities that exists outside an event horizon. The predictions indicate that the naked singularity could form a special kind of curved surface referred to as anti-de Sitter space. This is a universe or space with a unique "saddle" shape that has a very different structure to flat space, according to Phys.org.

Toby Crisford from Cambridge's Department of Applied Mathematics and Theoretical Physics and one of the authors of the study likened the anti-de Sitter space into a spacetime in a box. He explained that at the boundary, the walls of the box, they have the freedom to specify what the various fields are doing and they use this freedom to add energy to the system and finally force the shaping of a singularity.

Meanwhile, Jorge Santos, one of the authors from Cambridge's Department as well, also explained that the naked singularity they see is likely to diminish if they were to include charged particles in their simulation, which they are now examining. He further said that if true, it could mean a connection between the weak gravity conjecture and the cosmic censorship conjecture, which states that any consistent theory of quantum gravity must have enough charged particles. He added that in anti-de Sitter space, the cosmic censorship conjecture could be saved by the weak gravity conjecture.

TagsNaked Singulairty, Theory of General Relativity, event horizon, Black Hole

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Event Horizon Telescope Successfully Captured The First-Ever Image Of A Black ...

The Last Supper Of Milky Way’s Supermassive Black Hole; This Is When And What ...

Scientists Pursue Black Hole Photography

Event Horizon Telescope Is Now Set To Capture The First Image Of A Black Hole

Supermassive Black Hole Expelled From The Core Of Distant Galaxy Due To Strong ...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

TRAPPIST-1

NASA’s Kepler Space Telescope Gathers Data Of TRAPPIST-1 System’s Outermost Planet
Super New Moon Rising - Closest Supermoon Of The Year

Gaze On Supermoon That Will Come Closest To The Earth On May 25, 2017
Mysterious 'Alien Megastructure' Star Is Dimming Again Right Now

Tabby's Star: This Famous, Mysterious Alien Megastructure Star Is Dimming Again
German Astronaut Alexander Gerst Aboard The International Space Station

Emergency Spacewalk On ISS Set By NASA

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Apple MacBook Pro 2017, MacBook Air 2017, iPad Pro 2 & Siri Smart Speaker Likely To Get Announced Next Month
  2. Microsoft Recently Unveils Holographic Near-Eye Displays For Virtual And Augmented Reality
  3. Stealthing Now Classified As Rape, State Lawmakers Rule
  1. Google Pixel 2 Model Taimen Runs On Android O; Next Generation Of Pixel Phones Will Be Powered By Snapdragon 835 Processor
  2. Renewable Energy Milestone: California Leads In The Renewables Record, Gets Over 67% Of Its Energy From Renewables
  3. Analyst Predicts iPhone 8 Price; Images Of Leaked Metal Molds Show No Cutout For Fingerprint Sensor
  4. Saturn’s Moon ‘Titan’ Evolved More Like Mars Than Earth
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Are Light Cigarettes A Healthier Option For Smokers?

Health Watch: Smoking 'Light' Cigarettes Increases The Risk Of Developing Lung Cancer
Man-Made Bubble Around Earth

NASA Spots Man-Made Bubble Around Earth, What Is It?
Doomsday' Seed Vault Doomed? It was Flooded By Melting Permafrost

Arctic 'Doomsday Vault': The Global Seed Storage Has Been Flooded By Melting Ice
Origins Of The Human Spine: They Have Been Found In A Fossil Of 3.3 Million Years

Fossil Reveals Origins Of Human Spine
Real Time Analytics