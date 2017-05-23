Updated Hot Tags NASA Google Pixel 2 Moon Google Pixel 2 Update iPhone 8

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Latest 3D Renders Show A Massive 6.4-inch Display Screen

Meg K.
First Posted: May 23, 2017 05:00 AM EDT
 Samsung Smartphone
The next-gen Samsung Galaxy Note 8 might come with an Infinity display feature that is already found on the Galaxy S8 smartphones. (Image for representation only.)
(Photo : Pocketnow/YouTube screenshot)

Samsung has already confirmed that it is working on the Galaxy Note 7 successor, possibly dubbed as Samsung Galaxy Note 8, that will arrive in the second half of 2017. Although nothing much about the upcoming phablet has been revealed, a lot of leaks and rumors surrounding the Samsung Galaxy Note 8's possible specs, features, price and release date details have surfaced online.

According to BGR, the next-gen Samsung Galaxy Note 8 might come with an Infinity display feature that is already found on the company's Galaxy S8 smartphones. A couple of alleged pictures of Galaxy Note 8's 3D-printed prototypes were recently spotted online on Chinese social networking site Weibo. One of the leaked pictures shows the handset flaunting a massive 6.4-inch display screen. The shared image also shows the phablet kept next to Samsung Galaxy S6 edge Plus that features a comparatively smaller 5.5-inch screen.

According to Indian Express, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 in the leaked pictures lacks the home button or the fingerprint sensor. This has led to assumptions that the smartphone giant might roll out the phablet without a home button and embed the fingerprint sensor beneath the display screen, similar to what is being rumored about the highly anticipated Apple iPhone 8. Furthermore, the leaked pictures also show the handset with a vertical rear dual-camera setup.

The other Samsung Galaxy Note 8 specs details leaked in the past suggest that the upcoming phablet will feature a 4K dual-curved edged display, Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with 6GB RAM, 256GB of expandable internal storage option, an iris scanner, a Bixby AI button on the side of the handset, S-Pen stylus and Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is expected to get a release date sometime around August or September this year. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8's specs, features and release date rumors should be taken with a hefty pinch of salt as nothing has been confirmed by the company.

TagsSamsung Galaxy Note 8, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Update, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 News, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Release Date, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Specs, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 features

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Samsung Galaxy Note 8’s Specs, Release Date Update: New Leak Details Phablet...

Samsung’s Bixby Is Now Available On Smart Fridges; Company Plans To Implement ...

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Might Sport Dual-Lens Camera? Samsung Found A Way Where To...

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Is Apple’s Worst Nightmare; Phone Expected To Redeem The...

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 News & Update: Dual-Lens Camera And 4K Resolution Display ...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

TRAPPIST-1

NASA’s Kepler Space Telescope Gathers Data Of TRAPPIST-1 System’s Outermost Planet
Super New Moon Rising - Closest Supermoon Of The Year

Gaze On Supermoon That Will Come Closest To The Earth On May 25, 2017
Mysterious 'Alien Megastructure' Star Is Dimming Again Right Now

Tabby's Star: This Famous, Mysterious Alien Megastructure Star Is Dimming Again
German Astronaut Alexander Gerst Aboard The International Space Station

Emergency Spacewalk On ISS Set By NASA

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Google Pixel 2 Model Taimen Runs On Android O; Next Generation Of Pixel Phones Will Be Powered By Snapdragon 835 Processor
  2. Apple MacBook Pro 2017, MacBook Air 2017, iPad Pro 2 & Siri Smart Speaker Likely To Get Announced Next Month
  3. iPhone 8 New Leak Shows Vertical Dual-Camera Setup; Bezel-less Design, 3D Sensing Technology And More Features Revealed!
  1. Health Watch: Lyme Disease Rising Rapidly Across The United States
  2. Naked Singularity Could Exist In Three-Dimensional Space
  3. Ladybugs Could Help Produce Better Umbrella Designs
  4. Health Watch: Smoking 'Light' Cigarettes Increases The Risk Of Developing Lung Cancer
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Are Light Cigarettes A Healthier Option For Smokers?

Health Watch: Smoking 'Light' Cigarettes Increases The Risk Of Developing Lung Cancer
Man-Made Bubble Around Earth

NASA Spots Man-Made Bubble Around Earth, What Is It?
Doomsday' Seed Vault Doomed? It was Flooded By Melting Permafrost

Arctic 'Doomsday Vault': The Global Seed Storage Has Been Flooded By Melting Ice
Origins Of The Human Spine: They Have Been Found In A Fossil Of 3.3 Million Years

Fossil Reveals Origins Of Human Spine
Real Time Analytics