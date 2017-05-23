Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Latest 3D Renders Show A Massive 6.4-inch Display Screen

The next-gen Samsung Galaxy Note 8 might come with an Infinity display feature that is already found on the Galaxy S8 smartphones. (Image for representation only.)

(Photo : Pocketnow/YouTube screenshot)

Samsung has already confirmed that it is working on the Galaxy Note 7 successor, possibly dubbed as Samsung Galaxy Note 8, that will arrive in the second half of 2017. Although nothing much about the upcoming phablet has been revealed, a lot of leaks and rumors surrounding the Samsung Galaxy Note 8's possible specs, features, price and release date details have surfaced online.

According to BGR, the next-gen Samsung Galaxy Note 8 might come with an Infinity display feature that is already found on the company's Galaxy S8 smartphones. A couple of alleged pictures of Galaxy Note 8's 3D-printed prototypes were recently spotted online on Chinese social networking site Weibo. One of the leaked pictures shows the handset flaunting a massive 6.4-inch display screen. The shared image also shows the phablet kept next to Samsung Galaxy S6 edge Plus that features a comparatively smaller 5.5-inch screen.

According to Indian Express, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 in the leaked pictures lacks the home button or the fingerprint sensor. This has led to assumptions that the smartphone giant might roll out the phablet without a home button and embed the fingerprint sensor beneath the display screen, similar to what is being rumored about the highly anticipated Apple iPhone 8. Furthermore, the leaked pictures also show the handset with a vertical rear dual-camera setup.

The other Samsung Galaxy Note 8 specs details leaked in the past suggest that the upcoming phablet will feature a 4K dual-curved edged display, Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with 6GB RAM, 256GB of expandable internal storage option, an iris scanner, a Bixby AI button on the side of the handset, S-Pen stylus and Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is expected to get a release date sometime around August or September this year. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8's specs, features and release date rumors should be taken with a hefty pinch of salt as nothing has been confirmed by the company.