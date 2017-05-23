LG V30’s Possible Specs, Release Update: Patent Hints At Slimmer Bezel In Front

The upcoming LG V30 is expected to feature a slimmer bezel on the front to flaunt a more premium look.

(Photo : Waqar Khan/YouTube screenshot)

After the success of LG V20, people are now excited about the next-gen flagship smartphone, possibly dubbed as LG V30. Although LG has not revealed much about what the upcoming smartphone will be like, a lot of rumors about LG V30's specs, features, price and release date have already flooded the internet.

According to The Christian Post, the upcoming LG V30 might feature a slimmer bezel on the front to flaunt a more premium look. Slash Gear recently obtained some information about a patent that was filed by LG in November 2016 on Korean Intellectual Property Rights Information Service. The patent in question shows a handset with slimmer bezels, a second screen at the top of the display and the front camera positioned right in the middle that is expected to offer a much better selfie and video-calling experience. The patent does not show the location of the speaker grilles and the fingerprint sensor.

It is expected that the LG V30 smartphone will feature a higher screen-to-body ratio as compared to the LG G6, which has an impressive 18:9 screen-to-body ratio. The handset is also rumored to get an organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display. Among other specs, the LG V30 is expected to feature Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 835 processor paired with at least 4GB RAM, a 3,300 mAh battery and 32GB and 64GB of internal storage option further expandable via a micro SD slot.

Notably, the LG V20 had a dual-camera setup on the back and V10 had a front dual camera. It is expected that the upcoming LG V30 smartphone might feature dual cameras on both the front and back sides.

Talking about the LG V30 release date, the smartphone is highly likely to get unveiled in the second half of 2017, most probably in September or October. The LG V30's specs, price and release date information should be taken with a hefty pinch of salt as nothing has been officially announced yet by the smartphone maker.