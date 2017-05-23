Updated Hot Tags NASA Google Pixel 2 iPhone 8 iPhone 8 news iPhone 8 update

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Gaze On Supermoon That Will Come Closest To The Earth On May 25, 2017

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: May 23, 2017 04:30 AM EDT
 Super New Moon Rising - Closest Supermoon Of The Year
The "Supermoon" will approach the planet Earth at its closest since 2009 on May 25, 2017.
(Photo : Nemesis Maturity/YouTube screenshot)

The Moon will approach the Earth closer on May 25, 2017. It will certainly appear 14 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter than the normal. The astrologers dubbed this special event as "supermoon."

The word supermoon originated in modern astrology. It is a correlation of a full moon or a new moon, in which the Moon approaches closely to the Earth on its elliptical orbit. This makes the lunar satellite appear bigger as seen from the planet Earth. Its technical name is perigee-syzygy of the Earth-Moon-Sun system. The supermoon event is also linked to the increased risks of occurrences like volcanic eruptions and earthquakes. On the other hand, this link has not yet proven.

So, how close the Moon will be to the planet Earth? The Moon will be about 357, 207 km (221,958 miles) away from the Earth. This will be the first time since 2009 that the centers of the Earth and the Moon will not come nearer than 357,000 km (221,830 miles). It will also be a new moon and not a full moon, according to EarthSky.

The new moon (most nearly between Earth and Sun) will arrive on Thursday (May 25) at about 7:24 p.m. UTC. At lunar perigee, in which the Moon come nearer to Earth, will be on May 26 at 1:23 a.m. UTC.

In the eastern U.S., the Moon will be just over 28 hours past new phase. This means that the Moon will look extremely thin that could just be a mere 2.2 percent illuminated by the Sun. This could be a spectacular sighting. Meanwhile, on May 26, May 27 and May 28, the Moon will move out of the glare of the Sun and into the night sky. Then, it will look as a crescent silver in the west-northwest after the sunset.

The next (full) supermoon will be on New Year's Day, Jan. 1, 2018. It will be less than 400 miles nearer on the planet Earth.

TagsSupermoon, Full Moon, new moon, Moon, Earth, lunar perigee

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Hubble Space Telescope Detected A New Moon In The Solar System

Celestial Discovery! Solar System’s Third Largest Dwarf Planet ‘2007 OR10...

Saturn’s Moon ‘Titan’ Evolved More Like Mars Than Earth

Countdown Begins: The Great American Eclipse Is 98 Days Away And It Is Not Just ...

Ganymede: The Largest Moon Once Thought To Have More Water Than Earth And Have ...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

TRAPPIST-1

NASA’s Kepler Space Telescope Gathers Data Of TRAPPIST-1 System’s Outermost Planet
Super New Moon Rising - Closest Supermoon Of The Year

Gaze On Supermoon That Will Come Closest To The Earth On May 25, 2017
Mysterious 'Alien Megastructure' Star Is Dimming Again Right Now

Tabby's Star: This Famous, Mysterious Alien Megastructure Star Is Dimming Again
German Astronaut Alexander Gerst Aboard The International Space Station

Emergency Spacewalk On ISS Set By NASA

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Google Pixel 2 Model Taimen Runs On Android O; Next Generation Of Pixel Phones Will Be Powered By Snapdragon 835 Processor
  2. Apple MacBook Pro 2017, MacBook Air 2017, iPad Pro 2 & Siri Smart Speaker Likely To Get Announced Next Month
  3. iPhone 8 New Leak Shows Vertical Dual-Camera Setup; Bezel-less Design, 3D Sensing Technology And More Features Revealed!
  1. Health Watch: Lyme Disease Rising Rapidly Across The United States
  2. Naked Singularity Could Exist In Three-Dimensional Space
  3. Ladybugs Could Help Produce Better Umbrella Designs
  4. Health Watch: Smoking 'Light' Cigarettes Increases The Risk Of Developing Lung Cancer
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Are Light Cigarettes A Healthier Option For Smokers?

Health Watch: Smoking 'Light' Cigarettes Increases The Risk Of Developing Lung Cancer
Man-Made Bubble Around Earth

NASA Spots Man-Made Bubble Around Earth, What Is It?
Doomsday' Seed Vault Doomed? It was Flooded By Melting Permafrost

Arctic 'Doomsday Vault': The Global Seed Storage Has Been Flooded By Melting Ice
Origins Of The Human Spine: They Have Been Found In A Fossil Of 3.3 Million Years

Fossil Reveals Origins Of Human Spine
Real Time Analytics