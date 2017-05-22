iPhone 8 New Leak Shows Vertical Dual-Camera Setup; Bezel-less Design, 3D Sensing Technology And More Features Revealed!

New iPhone 8 leaks show that it might sport a vertical dual-camera setup.

(Photo : Tailosive Tech/YouTube screenshot)

Fans are expecting that the new Apple flagship, iPhone 8, would get a new design overhaul. A lot of people are glad, because for several years Apple would finally change the iPhone design for its 10th anniversary. People know that iPhones are expensive. But recent reports claim that the iPhone 8 would be much more expensive compared to its predecessors.

According to Forbes, the KGI Securities analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, is predicting that the iPhone 8 price would start from $1,000. Some of the new and impressive features are also causing the device's price to rise. Report claims that the device might also have a 3D sensing technology with it.

There are a lot of leaks, rumors, renders and even mock-ups of the iPhone 8 that have been spreading all over the web and there are new ones popping up every other day. The iPhone 8 hype is also causing some of the potential iPhone 7 buyers to just wait for the new flagship phone and these result to iPhone 7 sales drop. Apple is expected to introduce three new iPhones this very year: the iPhone 8, the 7s and 7s Plus.

The iPhone 8 is expected to have an improved dual-camera setup. According to Trusted Reviews, there is a new iPhone 8 leak and it shows that the device will have a vertical dual-camera setup. The new camera setup of iPhone 8 is expected to carry forward the 2X optical zoom capabilities of the iPhone 7 Plus. In addition, it will also come with a new augmented reality feature.

Some rumors also claim that the iPhone 8 will come with a new TrueTone OLED display and a screen to body ratio even better than the Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6. The iPhone 8 might also come with a screen similar in size or larger than the iPhone 7 Plus, thanks to its bezel-less design.